A former employee at Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling Services and Clover Flat landfill on Monday filed a wrongful termination and retaliation complaint with the California Department of Labor that claims he was fired in 2022 because we was trying to correct unsafe environmental practices within the company.

“Throughout my employment I brought up ideas to fix the company but the company was not willing to spend the money,” said the former Clover Flat worker, Jose Garibay Jr. “The reason I’m coming forward is for the environment and the employees who are still working there.”

A representative for Upper Valley Disposal Service, the longtime owner of the landfill at 4380 Silverado Trail near Calistoga, declined to comment on the complaint Monday. Spokespeople for Waste Connections Inc. — North American’s third largest garbage company, which is set to take over ownership of the landfill and UVDS — didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Garibay, who worked for the Pestoni family-owned garbage company from 2019 to 2022, said he was released from employment last April with no explanation. Garibay started as a driver at the company, was promoted to management, and was provided with on-site housing.

Along with the complaint, Garibay has recently sent information to several government agencies about potentially unlawful practices from the family-owned company related to water contamination, fires, and other impacts connected to employee and community health and safety. That includes hazardous circumstances from wildfires, including the Glass Fire that erupted Upvalley in September 2020.

Garibay also alleges that he and other workers were exposed to contaminated garbage wastewater piped through employee housing, connected to the same system as the garbage. He alleges the contamination occurred along with pumping of leachate wastewater into the vineyards of the Pestoni Family Winery.

The complaint asks for a settlement of $150 million in restitution to employees and community members allegedly exposed to contaminated materials and wastewater.

In late January, Clover Flat received a $619,400 fine from the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board over 2019 allegations that water runoff from the landfill polluted Dutch Henry Creek, which runs into the upper Napa River.