A former employee at Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling Services and Clover Flat landfill on Monday filed a wrongful termination and retaliation complaint with the California Department of Labor that claims he was fired in 2022 because we was trying to correct unsafe environmental practices within the company.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“Throughout my employment I brought up ideas to fix the company but the company was not willing to spend the money,” said the former Clover Flat worker, Jose Garibay Jr. “The reason I’m coming forward is for the environment and the employees who are still working there.”
A representative for Upper Valley Disposal Service, the longtime owner of the landfill at 4380 Silverado Trail near Calistoga, declined to comment on the complaint Monday. Spokespeople for Waste Connections Inc. — North American’s third largest garbage company, which is set to take over ownership of the landfill and UVDS — didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
People are also reading…
Garibay, who worked for the Pestoni family-owned garbage company from 2019 to 2022, said he was released from employment last April with no explanation. Garibay started as a driver at the company, was promoted to management, and was provided with on-site housing.
Along with the complaint, Garibay has recently sent information to several government agencies about potentially unlawful practices from the family-owned company related to water contamination, fires, and other impacts connected to employee and community health and safety. That includes hazardous circumstances from wildfires, including the Glass Fire that erupted Upvalley in September 2020.
Garibay also alleges that he and other workers were exposed to contaminated garbage wastewater piped through employee housing, connected to the same system as the garbage. He alleges the contamination occurred along with pumping of leachate wastewater into the vineyards of the Pestoni Family Winery.
The complaint asks for a settlement of $150 million in restitution to employees and community members allegedly exposed to contaminated materials and wastewater.
In late January, Clover Flat received a $619,400 fine from the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board over 2019 allegations that water runoff from the landfill polluted Dutch Henry Creek, which runs into the upper Napa River.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
A Napa neighborhood was once home to hundreds of homes for thousands of people. And then it was gone. This is Shipyard Acres: Napa's lost neighborhood.
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza won't face a recall election after opponents failed to turn in petition signatures by 5 p.m. Thursday.
A powerful fire that erupted late Wednesday morning gutted a house in Napa and led police to close off the nearby Silverado Trail for several hours.
A lawsuit alleges last year's Legionnaires' outbreak was caused by negligent maintenance of the water system at a local Embassy Suites hotel.
Twenty-three street segments will have their speed limits reduced by 5 mph, including many of those in downtown Napa.
American Canyon owns a former elementary school. It's beginning to decide what to do with it.
Napa's Green Door has a new owner. What does the future hold for this longtime dive bar?
The congressman representing Napa County was not at the Capitol for President Biden's speech, by design.