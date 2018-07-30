Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ronald Dellums

Oakland Mayor Ronald Dellums smiles during a 2009 news conference at Oakland City Hall in Oakland.

 Associated Press

OAKLAND -- Former Congressman and Oakland Mayor Ron Dellums has died, according to Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, his successor in the congressional seat.

"The contributions that Congressman Dellums made to our East Bay community, the nation, and the world are too innumerable to count," Lee said in a statement.

"I feel blessed to have called Congressman Dellums my dear friend, predecessor, and mentor. I will miss him tremendously, and I will hold dear to my heart the many lessons I learned from this great public servant," she said.

Dellums, 82, was elected to the House of Representatives in 1970 and served for 27 years. He also served a term as Oakland's mayor from 2007 to 2011.

Information on a memorial service for him will be announced at a later time, according to Lee's office.

