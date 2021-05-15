 Skip to main content
Former downtown Napa Safeway site languishes since 2014 earthquake
Redevelopment

Former downtown Napa Safeway site languishes since 2014 earthquake

Years after it closed as a result of Napa’s 2014 earthquake, Napa’s former downtown Safeway remains a shuttered, empty building.

However, recent work at the former dry-cleaning site next door could indicate a small step toward site redevelopment.

Over recent weeks, crews have been taking soil samples to review the location and amounts of remaining contamination.

“It’d be nice to get that property reactivated,” said Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley. “Some kind of grocery store is so needed in that area of town.”

“This site is being investigated at this point which means we are trying to find out the extent” of the contamination, said Bill Cook, an engineering geologist with the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board. “We are trying to figure out how extensive the release is and how we’re going to clean it up and doing interim remediation,” said Cook.

Between 2002 and 2008, the site at 1634 Clay Street, formerly home to Dow Cleaners, was the subject of various environmental site “assessments,” said reports from the Water Quality Control Board.

They discovered soil and groundwater contamination due to “halogenated volatile organic compounds” (HVOCs), mostly tetrachloroethene, a chemical used in dry cleaning, said the report. 

It used to be that dry cleaners could just flush dry cleaning fluid down sewer lines “which were never meant to handle solvents like that,” noted Cook. “And then when sewer lines leaked, which they commonly do, the chemical will be released to the environment.”

Napa locals have long wished for a new grocery store to replace this closed Safeway. In the meantime, soil from a former dry cleaner needs to be remediated. Take a look at the process.

That explains the machinery seen on the property these days.

“The equipment on site is a soil vapor extraction system which is like a big vacuum; it sucks the air out of the ground and burns it off," Cook explained. 

There’s other work being done as well. On Thursday, crews were seen drilling for core samples and collecting soil into marked plastic bags.

Cook explained that some work was completed in December and again in April. That included sewer line inspection, source area excavation, "cone penetrometer" testing, groundwater monitoring well installation, and soil vapor extraction equipment upgrades.

Cook said the property owner is leading the renewed remediation effort.

“They want to get the place cleaned up,” said Cook.

Property owner Corinne Hagstrom Vasquez of Hagstrom Properties declined to comment on this story only to say, "We are complying with the directions from the California State Regional Water Quality Control Board."

A spokeswoman for Safeway added: "We continue to market the former downtown Napa store for sublease to both grocery and non-grocery retail tenants. We are working closely with the property owner Hagstrom Properties to evaluate the best use for the space. It’s premature to comment or disclose the status given the confidential nature of any business negotiation."

In a 2016 story, Safeway’s lease was said to stretch “for more than 10 years.” That’d put an end of such a lease at around 2026.

According to city representatives in 2016, Safeway is requiring a non-compete clause to prevent another grocery store from opening at the space before releasing the building for a new tenant.

“There appears to be a conflict between the previous tenant that doesn’t want competition” at the site, and the property owner, who has received unsolicited proposals to re-lease the space, said former Napa city Community Development Director Rick Tooker, in 2016.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said he’d certainly like to see the site redeveloped.

He’s puzzled at how a large corporation like the one that owns Safeway can just sit on an empty parcel. 

“How can they just pay lease payments to a property they don’t use?”

“My dream project would be high-density residential with a good-sized, well-stocked market on the ground floor,” Sedgley said.

At one point, the Safeway property was talked about as part of a new downtown city civic center. Those plans have been shelved. 

This past year, a group of developers asked to use the parking lot for an outdoor food court/yard concept similar to The Yard at Mission Rock at the AT&T Park in San Francisco. Those discussions went nowhere, the developers said. That project has since been proposed for the Oxbow area.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman

