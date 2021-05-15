Former downtown Napa Safeway site languishes since 2014 earthquake

Years after it closed as a result of Napa’s 2014 earthquake, Napa’s former downtown Safeway remains a shuttered, empty building.

However, recent work at the former dry-cleaning site next door could indicate a small step toward site redevelopment.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Over recent weeks, crews have been taking soil samples to review the location and amounts of remaining contamination.

“It’d be nice to get that property reactivated,” said Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley. “Some kind of grocery store is so needed in that area of town.”

“This site is being investigated at this point which means we are trying to find out the extent” of the contamination, said Bill Cook, an engineering geologist with the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board. “We are trying to figure out how extensive the release is and how we’re going to clean it up and doing interim remediation,” said Cook.

Between 2002 and 2008, the site at 1634 Clay Street, formerly home to Dow Cleaners, was the subject of various environmental site “assessments,” said reports from the Water Quality Control Board.