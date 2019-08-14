ST. HELENA -- A former employee at Vasconi’s Pharmacy was arrested last week on suspicion of embezzling at least $13,800 from the business.
Yessenia Ceja Rubio, 42, worked at Vasconi’s from February 2018 until March 2019, when her employer noticed a suspicious transaction, said Sgt. Steve Peterson of the St. Helena Police Department. When confronted, Rubio walked out of the store and never came back, he said.
A police investigation revealed a pattern of fraudulent returns and refunds that had allowed Rubio to pocket at least $13,800, Peterson said.
Rubio was arrested Aug. 6 and booked at the Napa County Jail on felony charges of burglary, grand theft, embezzlement and conspiracy.