A former mentor at the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley has been charged in a child pornography case that includes thousands of photographs and videos, including some footage of the suspect allegedly assaulting unconscious children, according to court records.
Tariq Arrhamann Majid, 40, made a brief appearance Wednesday in federal court in Sacramento and was ordered held in custody as a flight risk and danger to the community.
Majid, who was escorted into the courtroom wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt under his shackles, did not enter a plea and spoke only to softly say "Good afternoon" to U.S. Magistrate Judge Allison Claire.
The suspect did not enter a plea and was ordered to return to court Jan. 16 to face charges in a federal criminal complaint of receipt and distribution of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.
Majid, who also faces child pornography charges in state court, is accused of possessing 500 video files and roughly 10,000 photos depicting images of child pornography, including ones involving children in sexual acts, court records say.
A California Highway Patrol computer crimes officer began an investigation of Majid in October, when the officer detected automated software that may have been used to download child pornography, court records say.
A search warrant was executed in November at a Coloma Way home in Vallejo, where Majid was renting a room, and authorities subsequently found child pornography images on a laptop in his bedroom court records say.
"They further located several picture and video series depicting the sexual assault of at least one child on a bed closely resembling Tariq Majid's," an affidavit filed in the case says.
Majid told investigators he had been sexually molested as a child and "was still trying to deal with the pain and trauma," according to the affidavit.
The suspect also admitted that photos and a video of two children being molested while apparently unconscious were taken by him and that he told investigators "we would locate four or five other such victims," the affidavit states.
"Multiple other potential victims were located," the affidavit says, and youngsters told detectives that Majid would show up at an apartment complex, visit with kids and "choose one kid to spend the night at his place."
Majid taught martial arts to some of the children and "would always make smoothies for the kids," the affidavit says, adding that investigators found generic Ambien and children's cold medicine in his home.
One boy who lived in the home told investigators that he saw Majid "with a lot of younger boys and assumed he was mentoring," the affidavit says.
Court documents say authorities discovered that Majid "had been a mentor at the Boys and Girls Club of Napa," although the documents do not say when.
Mark Kuhnhausen, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley, said he had no inkling about the charges and had not been contacted by law enforcement.
Majid has worked part-time at the club from May to October 2015, Kuhnhausen said.
"He didn't have any write-ups in his file," Kuhnhausen said. "This is very, very disturbing. We do everything we can to keep our kids safe."
