Former Napa City Council member Doris Gentry tests positive for coronavirus

Former Napa City Council member Doris Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19, making her the most-prominent Napan in the county confirmed to have the virus.
Doris confirmed her positive test late Friday. She said she had been a “very sick puppy” this week and had kept her child home from school as a precaution.
“Felt ill a week ago,” she said an email. “Took immediate precautions and kept son (home). House went on lockdown as precaution. COIVD is odd. For me, I didn’t get a fever for 4 days.”
She had hoped it was just a regular lung infection.
She said doctors at Kaiser had recommended she come into the hospital but at first she didn’t go. Symptoms got worse, and she went in on Wednesday and was allowed to go home yesterday.
Gentry left the city council this month after losing a bid for mayor. She had served the last year as vice mayor. She was honored at a ceremony at the Dec. 8 council meeting.
It doesn’t appear that her illness will affect her former colleagues on the council.
City Manager Steve Potter said “I have not had any in-person contact with her since the Dec. 8 council meeting, and as far as I know, nobody else at that meeting has either.”
While on the council, Gentry was highly critical of stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of the virus, saying the risk to local businesses outweighed the risk of the virus. She openly sided with several businesses that defied county health orders and opened to the public In the early months of the pandemic.
She was also lukewarm about mask wearing. While she often did wear masks, she was photographed repeatedly without one in public.
“I still don’t support bankrupting businesses with a massive lock down,” Gentry wrote Friday in her email. “COVID is awful, but it should be a person's right to go forth and get it or not.”
But she added “Listen to (doctors) and isolate when the first symptom occurs.”
