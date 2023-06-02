Former Napa City Councilmember Pete Mott is joining the Napa County Board of Supervisors 4th District race that also includes Soda Canyon resident Amber Manfree.
Mott announced his candidacy on Friday. The March 5, 2024 election will have no incumbent, given Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has said he will not seek reelection.
District 4 includes part of the northeast city of Napa, the Silverado area and the rural communities of Circle Oaks and Berryessa Highlands.
Among other things, Mott said he wants to take a hard look at how much the county spends on wildfire safety, which he sees as a priority. He wants to emphasize putting dollars into the front line, rather than growing administratively.
He’s concerned about commercial and residential development approvals in hard-to-reach, wildfire-prone areas, he said on Friday. He mentioned the end of Soda Canyon Road as an example.
Mott depicted his experience as lessening the learning curve, should he be elected supervisor. He served three terms on the Napa City Council, losing a 2018 reelection bid.
He plans to bring his daughter into a management role to oversee his companies, a Mott press release said. Those companies are On Ice Rinks, a holiday ice rink producer, and Sunmaster, a window film company.
Manfree is a Soda Canyon resident with a doctorate in geography from UC Davis. Pedroza defeated her to retain his 4th District seat in 2020.
She has said that water security and disaster management will be among her focuses for her 2024 campaign.
Manfree over the years has addressed the Board of Supervisors on certain issues. She spoke against a proposed Mountain Peak winery at the end of Soda Canyon Road and the proposed Walt Ranch vineyard project. Both projects, approved by the county, have since been discontinued.
Two other Board of Supervisors seats are also on the March 5, 2024 ballot. They are the 2nd District seat held by Ryan Gregory and 5th District seat held by Belia Ramos. Both Gregory and Ramos have said they will seek reelection. American Canyon City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous has said she will run in the 5th District race.
Feeding It Forward collected surplus food after BottleRock for more than 15 community groups to distribute to vulnerable Napans and those in need.
Howard Yune, Register video
PHOTOS: Justin-Siena High School Graduation
Justin-Siena Graduation 7
Graduating Justin-Siena students gather before a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 10
Graduating Justin-Siena students smile as they embrace a faculty member at the conclusion of a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 1
Justin-Siena students smile as they walk past friends and family after receiving their diplomas during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 2
A graduating Justin-Siena student wearing sunglasses that say “Senior” on them smiles during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 3
Graduating Justin-Siena students move their cap tassels from the right to the left after receiving their diplomas during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 4
Friends and family cheer as they hear the name of a graduating Justin-Siena student during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 5
Justin-Siena Senior Valedictorian Gabrielle George addresses the crowd during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 6
A graduating Justin-Siena student receives their diploma during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 8
Graduating Justin-Siena students toss their caps in the air at the conclusion of a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 9
Graduating Justin-Siena students line up before a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 11
Graduating Justin-Siena Senior Hunter Bledsoe, center, smiles before the start of a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 14
An attendee takes a photo of graduating Justin-Siena students during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 15
Justin-Siena Senior Mackenzie Kawashiri delivers the salutatory address during a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 13
Graduating Justin-Siena students line up before a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation 12
A graduating Justin-Siena Senior smiles as he greets his parents at the conclusion of a graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena Graduation
A scene from the Justin-Siena High School graduation ceremony held on the Justin-Siena campus in Napa on Thursday, June 1.
Nick Otto, Register
You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com
beberling@napanews.com
