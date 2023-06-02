Former Napa City Councilmember Pete Mott is joining the Napa County Board of Supervisors 4th District race that also includes Soda Canyon resident Amber Manfree.

Mott announced his candidacy on Friday. The March 5, 2024 election will have no incumbent, given Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has said he will not seek reelection.

District 4 includes part of the northeast city of Napa, the Silverado area and the rural communities of Circle Oaks and Berryessa Highlands.

Among other things, Mott said he wants to take a hard look at how much the county spends on wildfire safety, which he sees as a priority. He wants to emphasize putting dollars into the front line, rather than growing administratively.

He’s concerned about commercial and residential development approvals in hard-to-reach, wildfire-prone areas, he said on Friday. He mentioned the end of Soda Canyon Road as an example.

Mott depicted his experience as lessening the learning curve, should he be elected supervisor. He served three terms on the Napa City Council, losing a 2018 reelection bid.

He plans to bring his daughter into a management role to oversee his companies, a Mott press release said. Those companies are On Ice Rinks, a holiday ice rink producer, and Sunmaster, a window film company.

Manfree is a Soda Canyon resident with a doctorate in geography from UC Davis. Pedroza defeated her to retain his 4th District seat in 2020.

She has said that water security and disaster management will be among her focuses for her 2024 campaign.

Manfree over the years has addressed the Board of Supervisors on certain issues. She spoke against a proposed Mountain Peak winery at the end of Soda Canyon Road and the proposed Walt Ranch vineyard project. Both projects, approved by the county, have since been discontinued.

Two other Board of Supervisors seats are also on the March 5, 2024 ballot. They are the 2nd District seat held by Ryan Gregory and 5th District seat held by Belia Ramos. Both Gregory and Ramos have said they will seek reelection. American Canyon City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous has said she will run in the 5th District race.

