Back in March 2019, the house at 561 Kent St. in south Napa could not have been in worse shape.
Neglected for years, the home had turned into a hoarding nightmare. Every room was filled with garbage and debris. Some spaces were barely passable they were so full of refuse.
“This is probably one of the worst” code enforcement cases he’s ever seen, said city officer Greg Sowards at the time. “There was garbage everywhere.”
Vermin and trash spilled out from the house onto the sidewalk and into the backyard. For years, neighbors complained. Later, the city red-tagged the home, and the owner eventually moved out.
In January 2019, redeveloper/investors Gaelon Watkins and Ainsworth Leslie of Urban Projects Ventures, LLC bought the house on Kent Street. They paid $260,000 for the derelict property.
“It was a real black eye” to the neighborhood, said Watkins at that time.
“It was really bad” when they began the work, he said. “You could not access the house” due to all the trash. “I was amazed at how somebody could get that much stuff” inside.
Planning to rehab the home and sell it, the new owners cleared more than 50,000 pounds of garbage and stripped it down to the studs.
One year later, the house has been transformed from top to bottom. “We did a lot of work,” said Watkins. But, “We were up for the challenge.”
The house also has new owners. On Jan 10, the house sold – for $701,500. The asking price had been $689,000.
Watkins and his team “went over and above” with the renovation, said listing agent Paul Thorp of Compass real estate in Napa. “It’s a new house, essentially,” said Thorp. The four bedroom house of about 1,755 square feet also includes two bathrooms.
Interest in the house was strong, said Watkins. His team had multiple offers, three above asking price.
Through their agent, Realtor Ira Dressler at Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, the new owners of the home declined to be interviewed, said Dressler.
However, according to Watkins, “They were super happy with the house and excited.”
A neighbor who passed by during a recent home tour said she appreciated everything that Watkins had done. “It’s so beautiful,” said the neighbor, who declined to give her name. The improvements “are amazing,” the woman said.
Watkins said he’s quite pleased with how the home turned out.
“Any time you do this much work” and you have multiple offers, “that’s the greatest compliment you could pay a builder. That means you did such a good job,” he said.
Watkins, who lives in American Canyon, said he works on similar home renovation projects all over the Bay Area. This was his first in Napa, but it won’t be his last.
He’s currently in escrow on another property that was damaged in Napa’s 2014 earthquake. “It’s not as bad as Kent Street," he said, "but it’s in need of just as much work. We’ll see."