Former Napa Mayor Ed Henderson dead at 91

Ed Henderson, whose decades of service to his adopted home of Napa included eight years as the city’s mayor, died Wednesday at his Napa home at age 91.

His death was confirmed Thursday morning by his stepson Matthew Lernhart, a teacher at Shearer Elementary School in Napa. Henderson had been in declining health in recent months and spent more than three weeks at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center before returning home to receive hospice care.

Raised mainly in Las Vegas and then the Central Valley, Henderson came to Napa in 1954 as a young schoolteacher and embraced his adopted home for nearly seven decades – eventually becoming the Napa County schools superintendent and finally, in 1997, the city’of Napa's mayor.

Henderson’s two-term tenure was a time of major changes for a city that was quickly transforming from a blue-collar stronghold to a hub for luxury hotels, shopping centers and an increasingly tourist-friendly downtown. His secret for helping Napa’s evolution take root was to get residents to accept incremental changes as a benefit to Napa as a whole, according to Jill Techel, who succeeded Henderson as mayor and served until 2021.

“When some of the projects were coming along like the five-story Avia (now Andaz) hotel, I was thinking, ‘When are we going to get run out of town?’” Techel said Thursday. “There was a feeling then that if you built too tall, you’d be ruining the character of Napa.”

“Until then a lot of politicians got elected on what they stopped, on what they didn’t do,” said Techel, who served on the Napa City Council during Henderson’s tenure. “His time was a change, to say ‘No, change is good for us. This is a positive step for Napa.’”

“He was great a negotiator among people; he was able to not polarize people, but bring them together –he was good at that,” Lernhart said in a telephone interview. “When he worked with people he wanted to bring people together and not separate them.”

"One of the things I loved doing is walking downtown and talking to people. I just love it," he told the Napa Valley Register shortly before retiring from City Hall in April 2005. "Maybe I saw it in a movie or something. That's the kind of mayor I tried to be. Anywhere I'm invited, I'll go, seven days a week."

Much of the city’s growth became possible because of the 1998 launch of the Napa River flood control project, which spurred development in the city core – and which Henderson tirelessly advocated both in Napa and in the halls of Congress.

It was during the flood control project’s early years that Henderson found himself dangerously close to the scene of one of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

At 9:40 that morning in Washington, D.C., Henderson and a handful of other delegates were in a car taking them from the Hay-Adams hotel to the office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, during a lobbying trip in support of flood-control funding for Napa. Overhead, American Airlines Flight 77 ripped through the skies on its way to plowing into the Pentagon – part of the same attack that destroyed New York’s World Trade Center and killed nearly 3,000 people.

An abrupt U-turn brought the car back to the hotel, and the national air lockdown that followed the attacks forced the Hendersons and the rest of their party to rent a van for what became a four-day, 2,800-mile journey westward to Napa.

At his first Napa City Council meeting following his return home, Henderson grew emotional while describing the patriotic sentiments he saw in the small-town residents he countered during the long drive. "There is a will in this country right now, and we have to keep it," he said one week after the attacks.

Henderson was born Jan. 19, 1931 in Colton in San Bernardino County. His family moved to southern Nevada when Ed was 4, and again to Hanford in the Central Valley after he graduated high school.

After graduating from Fresno State University in 1953, Henderson taught school in Clovis but moved a year later to Napa County. It was a radically different Napa County from the one he would see evolve over nearly seven decades, a rural community where, his wife Marie recalled in 2005, the start of the school year had to wait for the prune harvest and some students picked prunes to pay for their back-to-school clothes.

“He loved children and it was probably a good place (for him) to start,” Marie Henderson said Thursday of her husband's first local job teaching fourth grade at Alta Heights Elementary School. “He always loved it and said that when he started out at the Carneros school he was not only a teacher, the principal, a custodian, he said everything at the school was a part of him.”

After teaching in the Napa school district for 22 years, he became the Napa County Office of Education’s assistant superintendent in 1976, then superintendent in 1992.

Four years later, a tragedy would suddenly change the course of his life. On Aug. 27, 1996, Napa Mayor Ed Solomon was struck by an out-of-control pickup truck outside his Redwood Road home and died from his injuries three days later.

“After Ed Solomon died, several people asked (Henderson) and said ‘You’d be a great replacement,” recalled Marie Henderson. “He thought about it and said , ‘Maybe it is time to do something different for the community,’ and he did it.”

Henderson campaigned for Napa’s highest city office and was elected the following March, winning a second term in 2001.

But four years later, family discussions led Henderson to decide that age 74, “it was time, after six elections (for schools superintendent and mayor), to spend the rest of his time with his family,” his wife remembered. “He had had a quadruple bypass surgery as mayor, and you think, how long is life going to go on?”

After leaving the mayor’s chair, Henderson continued to give of his time and effort, which included 12 years on the Queen of the Valley board.

Marie Henderson, who with Ed would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 17, hoped for Napans to remember not only her husband’s service, but also “how sweet wonderful and kind a man he was, and how he cared for everybody he knew or met,” she said.

“We have a neighbor couple who moved here two years ago, and they told me they were blessed to know Ed for those two years – that’s how easy and comfortable Ed could make people feel. He’s probably smiling right now.”

In addition to his wife and stepson, Henderson’s survivors include daughters Laurie Stephenson, Melissa Borromeo and Shelley Henderson, and stepson Michael Lernhart; a third stepson, Mervin Lernhart, predeceased him. Ed and Marie Henderson had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete late Thursday, but a service was expected on Dec. 9 in Napa.