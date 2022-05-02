Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz resigned last year during internal investigation

Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz, younger brother of Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, resigned from the department in July 2021 during an internal investigation into unspecified allegations, public records released by the city of Napa show.

In addition, at about the same time he resigned, his supervisors were also looking into an allegation he mishandled drugs and money that were seized during an arrest three months earlier, the records state.

Emails and memos published by the city describe an officer’s concern that suspected drugs and about $1,700 cash that were seized during the arrest of a suspect in April 2021 were not booked as evidence.

At the time he resigned, Ortiz was on administrative leave as a result of the earlier issue. He filed his resignation in July, documents say. His last day of employment was Aug. 2.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales released a statement saying a Napa Police lieutenant and Napa County sheriff’s captain discovered drugs consistent with the April 15, 2021 arrest in the vacated office of Ortiz on Aug. 10, and then “properly processed” the evidence.

In December, an interim captain hired by Napa Police was tasked with tracking down the money missing from the April arrest and discovered that the seized cash had been returned to its owner on the same day, according to Gonzales.

The inquiry concluded that no criminal action had taken place, she wrote.

“The investigation determined that the sergeant failed to book the evidence or to document the return of the cash,” said Gonzales. “No administrative action was taken because the employee had resigned prior to the completion of the investigation.”

Gonzales’ email did not mention Alfonso Ortiz by name but listed July 15 as the date of the sergeant’s resignation notice and Aug. 2 as the effective date of his departure — matching the dates in Ortiz’s resignation notice to the city human resources department.

Reached by telephone Monday afternoon, Alfonso Ortiz said he was working and would be unavailable to speak until after the Register’s deadline. He declined immediate comment and ended the call after being informed the inquiry was specifically about his departure from Napa Police Department and the records released by the city on Thursday and Friday.

Ortiz and his wife currently run Uvas Transportation, which gives wine tours in Napa and Sonoma counties.

At the time of his resignation, Ortiz was assigned to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, a countywide, multi-agency drug task force. The purpose of the NSIB is to “provide professional narcotics investigation and enforcement efforts dedicated to identifying, apprehending and prosecuting illegal narcotic and drug traffickers in Napa County,” according to the Napa Police Department website.

The records newly released by the city of Napa include an incident report filed by Officer Andrew Oros. At about 3:40 a.m. April 15, 2021, the document states, Oros was patrolling in the area of First and Laurel streets in his squad car when he saw a truck he recognized.

Oros described stopping the truck driver for having a suspended license, then asking the man to step away from the vehicle. A search revealed suspected methamphetamine in the man’s pocket, more meth and suspected heroin in the truck, and about $1,700 cash, according to the report.

“NSIB Agent Ortiz responded and I provided the narcotics, cash, and cell phone to Sgt. Ortiz,” wrote Oros, referring the case to the bureau for further investigation.

On July 30 — just over two weeks after Alfonso Ortiz’s resignation letter — Oros told then Lt. Gary Pitkin he had not been able to find documentation that evidence he had seized and then released to Ortiz had ever been booked by him as evidence, Pitkin said in a memo to Napa Police’s then-chief Sylvia Moir. (The letter also was sent to then-Captain Gonzales, who became police chief that August.)

After arresting the truck driver on April 15, 2021, Oros had another officer take the suspect to the Napa Police station and into an interview room, while he, Oros, placed the seized evidence into a sunglasses case and took it back to the station, according to Pitkin’s memo. At the station, Oros said, he released the evidence to Ortiz, including 1 to 1.5 ounces of suspected meth, by placing it on an investigations briefing table in the presence of a Napa officer and two NSIB members, the memo states.

Also seized were about 3.5 grams of heroin and a meth pipe, although Oros did not see those items, according to Pitkin’s letter.

Oros checked into the status of the evidence, but could not learn where any of the items were booked, Pitkin wrote.

Pitkin was approved to conduct an assessment of Oros’ information on Aug. 3, met with him on Aug. 4, and asked him to summarize his concerns.

Napa Police command staff subsequently found the drugs and booked them into evidence, according to emails Pitkin sent to outside agencies, but didn’t find the estimated $1,700.

Over the next few months, Napa Police requested aid from several law enforcement agencies to help with a criminal investigation into the missing money. The police department made the requests for assistance, according to an email Pitkin sent the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office Sept. 30, because it didn’t have the staffing to investigate the matter itself.

“We simply do not have the capacity to conduct the criminal investigation ourselves,” Pitkin wrote. “As of next Friday, we will have 1 Captain and 1 Lieutenant Because the allegation concerns a former Sergeant, we at NPD would have a Lieutenant or Captain conduct the investigation which, given command staffing, is not an option,” Pitkin wrote.

The department reportedly consulted with the California Department of Justice, but the DOJ declined to take the case and opined that the Napa County District Attorney’s Office didn’t have a conflict of interest, Pitkin wrote.

The DA’s office, however, recused itself from the investigation because it has personnel assigned to NSIB, including the primary NSIB asset forfeiture detective, according to Pitkin’s email.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office also recused itself from the investigation because of Sheriff Oscar Ortiz’s relation to Alfonso Ortiz. Oscar Ortiz and his undersheriff, Cully Dodd, confirmed that he’d recused his office from the case on Monday.

“I have 100% confidence and trust in the City of Napa Police Department to do a fair, complete and thorough investigation,” Sheriff Ortiz said later Monday. “I continue to recuse myself.”

And by Nov. 30, both the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office had declined to assist in the investigation as well. That’s according to a subsequent request for help Pitkin sent to California Highway Patrol Capt. John Blencowe.

The CHP also didn’t provide any investigative assistance, Blencowe said in an email on Monday.

Ortiz worked for NPD starting in 2005, and was promoted to sergeant in late 2017, according to a Napa Police Facebook post from that time. He’d worked assignments including narcotics, field training officer, DARE Officer and crisis negotiator, the Facebook post says.

Also in 2017, Ortiz and sheriff’s deputy Jose Tijero were awarded the Enrique Camarena award by the Napa Elks Lodge, which indicates that both have “demonstrated a passion against the evils of drug abuse in Napa County for years,” according to past Register reporting.

Ortiz earned $151,180 in regular pay from the police department during 2020, and $307,149 in total pay and benefits, according to Transparent California.

A 2005 Register article about NPD adding more bilingual officers notes that Ortiz, a 1992 Vintage High School graduate, enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation. He served as a combat medical specialist in Haiti, Korea and the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, the article says, and returned after four years of service to serve as a correctional officer for Napa County.

The article goes on to say that, because he was raised in Napa, Ortiz has knowledge of hot spots for criminal activity in Napa, and an understanding of the problems of local youths.

Ortiz also grew up working alongside his father at Shafer Vineyards — his father, Alfonso Zamora-Ortiz, was vineyard manager and John Shafer’s first employee, according to a brochure dedicated to remembering Shafer after he died in 2019.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Edward Booth Napa City Government Reporter Follow Edward Booth Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today