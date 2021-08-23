Former Newsom spokesman and Democratic strategist sentenced in 2020 domestic-violence incident

A former aide to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic strategist was sentenced this week in a 2020 domestic-violence incident that included an allegation of child abuse.

Fifty-two-year-old Nathan Ballard, who served as Newsom's spokesman when the governor was mayor of San Francisco, pleaded no contest earlier this year on charges of misdemeanor corporal injury to an intimate partner and child abuse.

He was arrested last fall after an Oct. 17 incident at a luxury Napa resort, where he pushed his wife into a glass door and held a pillow over his four-year-old daughter's head and torso while calling her derogatory names, prosecutors said.

Ballard's attorney said at a hearing this spring that he had completed treatment for alcohol abuse and was "doing every type of therapy to address any issues that might come up." He entered the plea deal last month ahead of a scheduled trial, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Napa County District Attorney's office did not specify Ballard's sentence in its statement, but authorities did say that the plea includes a six-year no contact order with his children.