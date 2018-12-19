Five months after exchanging his badge for a suit, Steve Potter has been confirmed for the long haul as Napa’s city manager.
The City Council on Tuesday named Potter, who spent 31 years with Napa Police and three years as police chief, its permanent choice for the city’s highest appointed position. He had held the title on an interim basis since July, when he stepped down from Napa Police to take over the city manager’s office from the retired Mike Parness.
The council’s unanimous vote was largely a formality after a closed-door review on Dec. 4. Potter will continue to draw his salary of at least $190,003, plus benefits, before a scheduled 3 percent raise takes effect Dec. 29.
Even before moving into the manager’s position this summer, Potter had garnered recent experience helping to guide city affairs largely because of his predecessor’s health problems at the close of a 12-year tenure. When Parness missed several months starting in June 2017 after complications from a double knee replacement, Potter filled in as assistant city manager in place of Nancy Weiss, who temporarily replaced Parness. Potter was then moved to the top position after Weiss’ retirement that October.
As the full-time city manager, Potter will face several important developments in 2019 and beyond, many of which may shape Napa for decades.
A new general plan in its early stages will guide land-use and growth patterns through about 2040. A master plan the council endorsed in November seeks to reshape the north end of downtown, once home to the Cinedome theater, with a blend of retail space and chronically scarce housing, as well as a parking garage for more than 300 vehicles to meet projected increases in demand.
Meanwhile, plans for a downtown civic center combining city offices with a police station – supported by Parness and approved last year – could turn in a different direction. Opposition to the project from city employees and police officers last week led the council to assign two members to discuss it with city staff ahead of possible changes, which could be suggested as soon as February.
Alternatives offered by council members, staff and residents have included building separate buildings for a city hall and police station, or seeking other building sites altogether. Napa also could delay or cancel the conversion of Napa’s existing City Hall and police block on Second Street – a step civic center supporters say will create tax revenue that can help pay off construction bonds, but that critics contend will force employees into temporary offices for more than two years.