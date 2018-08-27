For more than 40 years, radio listeners up and down the West Coast have been listening to Larry Sharp’s voice. Since 2012, Sharp, best known by his listeners as “Sharpie,” has been broadcasting over the local airwaves as the GM and one of the DJs of Napa Valley’s 99.3 FM KVYN and its sister station, 1440 AM KVON. But now Sharp is saying goodbye to the station, leaving behind the microphone and replacing it with the helm of a boat.
“I will miss radio, but I’ve had an amazing run and now it’s time for something new,” Sharp said. “I’ve always loved the water, and since I was 15, I have had some sort of boat. My next adventure is to host guests on charter trips down the Napa River and into the Bay.”
What seems like a huge departure might actually be more similar than different.
“Running a radio station is not too dissimilar from running a ship,” he said. “There’s a lot of dials, turning can take longer than you think and the seas can be either rough or calm, but you have to be ready for both.”
Disaster coverage during rough seas
Days after the 2017 wildfires started, the San Francisco Chronicle wrote about the Napa radio stations’ “heroic” efforts to keep people informed when nearly all other forms of communication were down.
“The cellphones were not working, the Internet was out and the power was spotty at best,” Sharp said. “That pretty much left people one option: radio. We all worked hard to keep things going, providing disaster coverage and interviews with community leaders, including the fire chief, police, sheriff and Rep. Mike Thompson.”
Earlier, when the 2014 earthquake struck the region, Sharp and crew once again worked through the tragedy, bringing local news and some occasional music to help residents through what was another challenging time.
“The value of a local radio station comes into focus during a disaster,” Sharp said. “Sometimes it’s the only option for news and connection, as we have all recently witnessed.”
Sharp’s path to radio
Growing up near Seattle, Washington, Sharp originally intended to become an actor, but one local disc jockey caught his attention and shifted his focus toward radio.
“I took some time off from taking acting classes in college and was hanging cabinet doors in mobile homes when I heard this DJ named Steve Slaton,” Sharp said. “He was playing this great rock music and being cool and I thought, ‘That’s it!’”
Slaton had become an influential hard rock DJ in the Seattle area starting in the early 1970s, often playing bands such as AC/DC, Van Halen and Def Leppard. Sharp figured out where Slaton had gone for radio training and enrolled, hoping to follow in his footsteps.
“I learned that Slaton had gone to Bates Technical College in Tacoma,” Sharp said. “So I applied and was accepted. There were about 12 of us in that class, and two of us went on to have full-time careers in radio.”
After graduating, Sharp found radio work at a country-western station and then bounced around for a few years before eventually going to work with Slaton at KISW in Seattle.
“Larry has mad people skills,” Slaton said. “You know when you meet someone and you feel like you’ve known them forever? Yeah, that’s Larry. This worked great in radio because it’s our job to attract and keep an audience. In fact, Larry made history in 1981 when, as our midday anchor, KISW became the first FM station to be number one in Seattle.”
The admiration flows in both directions.
“It was pretty crazy to be a part of that scene up there in Seattle at the time,” Sharp said. “It was wild — here I was working with a guy who basically introduced AC/DC and Van Halen to the world, and I was meeting bands and also girls; I worked only a four-hour shift, and I was having way too much fun.”
What makes a good DJ?
By his mid-20s, Sharp had achieved his goal of becoming a radio DJ at a reputable radio station. His on-air presence was that of a “cool guy,” and he played what is now referred to as “classic rock” but at the time was cutting-edge music.
“I always thought I was OK on air, but it was tough to stand up against someone like Steve,” Sharp said. “To be a great DJ like him you need to be relatable — build a one-on-one relationship with the listeners — know the music inside and out and also be confident and authentic at the same time. It’s hard enough just to be good on the radio, but there are only a few out there that are the greats.”
Choppy seas
Beyond just becoming a better DJ, as a young man thrust into a world that included hanging out with rock stars, getting preferential treatment at concerts, finding himself backstage and often surrounded by his own radio fans was its own challenge.
“My ego got a little carried away and I struggled to figure out exactly who I was for a time,” he said. “I took a year off, settled down and came back to work for another Seattle station (KZOK), where I eventually became the program director, and for the next nine years I helped build the program up into one that I was really proud of.”
Firing Jimmy Kimmel
“In 1989 at KZOK corporate called me to tell me that they’d be sending me two guys for a new morning show,” Sharp said. “These two kids show up, one of whom is Jimmy Kimmel, who was at the time a sassy 19-year-old who wasn’t particularly funny.”
They’d created a show called “Me and Him, two pronouns in the morning,” where the two would come and talk about random topics in what has become a kind of “shock-jock” edgy-style program. One morning when Sharp was reviewing the show, Kimmel lifted his feet and placed them on Sharp’s desk. On the bottom of his shoes the young radio personality had written an expletive directed at Sharp.
“It was a year of hell,” Sharp said. “I’d write what I thought were constructive memos about their shows and then he’d read them on the air. It just got to be too much and I eventually had to fire him. But he seems to have done fine and now my joke is that, ‘Boy, do I know how to spot talent.’”
Reaching Napa
Sharp would eventually find himself, his wife and two children moving for radio jobs to San Jose, Sacramento, San Francisco and eventually to Napa. Along the journey, he’s taken a few short breaks from radio, including a time working for the Napa Valley Register as audience development manager.
In 2012, Sharp was hired by the then-owner of Napa’s KVYN/KVON, Roger Walther.
“We felt very fortunate to have discovered Larry, a highly accomplished radio professional right here in Napa,” Walther said in an interview. “He had diverse and extensive experience in all aspects of radio management that made him the ideal candidate in handling the diversity of roles needed to run a local station.”
In 2017, Will and Julissa Marcencia purchased KVYN/KVON.
“We have had a good relationship with Larry and value his experience,” Will Marcencia said. “We’ll miss him, but we’re super excited to see him embark on his new adventure. He’s been the captain of the airwaves, and now he’ll be the captain of the river waves.”
What’s next for Sharp?
“My new company, Blue Sky Napa River Cruises, will host guests on my 34-foot cabin cruiser,” Sharp said. “I’ll do the driving while our guests relax on my boat as we travel into downtown Napa or even head toward Vallejo, Benicia or Martinez. Each trip can be customizable and can include throwing out an anchor and having a barbecue or heading into Napa where we can dock and head into town for lunch.”
Pausing for a moment, Sharp gazed around his office. On the wall were dozens of photos, awards and knick-knacks that have accompanied his life in radio. The photos, each taken with musical stars such as Billy Joel, Huey Lewis and the News, Julian Lennon, the Rolling Stones and Tina Turner — crowded the wall, some of their black-and-white images fading to sepia.
“The team and this station have been truly the icing on what has been a long career in radio,” Sharp said. “Some DJs say that they have this business ‘in their blood,’ and that’s fine. But for me I am ready to move on to my next challenge, and I look forward to watching what happens with the new owners — they have a lot of energy and ideas, and it will be fun to see how things evolve.”