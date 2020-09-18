Former St. John the Baptist Catholic school building to be COVID-19 shelter

The closed St. John the Baptist Catholic School building near downtown will become a Napa County shelter for those suffering from or exposed to COVID-19.
“It is COVID-19. It is not a homeless shelter,” county Director of Housing and Homeless Services Molly Rattigan said on Thursday.
The use could extend into next summer at the latest under the lease with St. John the Baptist. Rattigan said initial plans are to house up to 30 people there, if the county needs the space. The county has other shelters at other sites.
Isolation is for people with COVID-19 who don’t need hospitalization. Quarantine is for people who have had close exposure to the disease. The goal is for these people to stay away from the public for a couple of weeks to prevent further disease spread.
Rattigan said people staying at the county’s several isolation-and-quarantine shelters come from backgrounds that go beyond homelessness. They might be farmworkers. They might be from a retirement community. They might live in a crowded household.
St. John the Baptist Catholic School closed for good last school year, ending its 108-year history. Rattigan said the shelter will open in October, after the county does such things as bring in beds and portable showers. Meals would be delivered.
Napa Mayor Jill Techel said the city has requested the county run the shelter with such rules as no high-risk clientele and no visitors. Neighbors shouldn’t be impacted.
“I think there’s been a real, genuine desire to work it all out,” Techel said.
Rattigan said shelter will have rules and when in use will be staffed at all times by county isolation-and quarantine officials and security.
Napa County already uses several motels and its new reentry facility intended for low-level inmates along Highway 221 as COVID-19 quarantine-and-isolation shelters. Opening the St. John the Baptist shelter will allow the county to streamline the number of shelter sites, Rattigan said.
About 25 to 30 people are now using county COVID-19 shelters. The peak was close to 100. The county will continue using a motel in the city of Napa and its reentry facility along with St. John’s, with the motel as the first option, she said.
The county will lease the school building from St. John the Baptist for $16,000 a month through March. After that, it can lease the building on a month-to-month basis through August for $18,000 a month, Rattigan said.
Leasing a motel costs the county $130,000 to $170,000 a month, she said.
St. John's Deacon Joe Oberting said the situation is a win-win. The parish will receive lease money at a time when collections are lower amid reduced Mass attendance because of the pandemic.
A committee will look at long-term uses for the school building. He doesn't think those long-term plans will involve leasing out the entire building. The parish will still have uses for some of that space, Oberting said.
It's possible a school could again come to the building, but he doesn't think this would be a reborn St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Oberting said.
Rattigan said the county shouldn’t need to look for any additional COVID-19 isolation-and-quarantine shelter space beyond what it now has. The county must certify to the state it is providing housing options.
“This should be it, pending any major increases in cases or outbreaks,” she said.
St. John the Baptist Catholic School building is located at the corner of Main and Napa streets in the city of Napa. The Spanish Colonial Revival structure dates back to the mid-1920s.
