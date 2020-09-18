Former St. John the Baptist Catholic school building to be COVID-19 shelter

Napa Mayor Jill Techel said the city has requested the county run the shelter with such rules as no high-risk clientele and no visitors. Neighbors shouldn’t be impacted.

“I think there’s been a real, genuine desire to work it all out,” Techel said.

Rattigan said shelter will have rules and when in use will be staffed at all times by county isolation-and quarantine officials and security.

Napa County already uses several motels and its new reentry facility intended for low-level inmates along Highway 221 as COVID-19 quarantine-and-isolation shelters. Opening the St. John the Baptist shelter will allow the county to streamline the number of shelter sites, Rattigan said.

About 25 to 30 people are now using county COVID-19 shelters. The peak was close to 100. The county will continue using a motel in the city of Napa and its reentry facility along with St. John’s, with the motel as the first option, she said.

The county will lease the school building from St. John the Baptist for $16,000 a month through March. After that, it can lease the building on a month-to-month basis through August for $18,000 a month, Rattigan said.

Leasing a motel costs the county $130,000 to $170,000 a month, she said.