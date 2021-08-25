Former World War II bomber crew member celebrates 100th birthday in Napa

“I would say that he’s a war hero, and I think Fred ought to write an autobiography,” Richardson declared.

McCawley’s path began in August 1921, far away from both his future service to his country and his future West Coast home. After working the oil fields alongside his father directly out of high school, he learned to work sheet metal in a government-supported school and then, at 21, won a job with the Lockheed aviation firm, which built the P-38 Lightning fighters that would become a staple of U.S. air combat.

Following the U.S. entry into the Second World War in December 1941, McCawley entered the U.S. Army Air Forces and, after training in radio operations, was sent to the air station in Deenethorpe, England as a member of the 612th Bomb Squadron, according to the American Air Museum in Britain.

“We were short on training by one month, and they rushed us to England,” he recalled about the urgency of the assignment, which began in the fall of 1943. “… They gave us brand-new airplanes and we were on our way. They were waiting for this group to get over there and fill in.”

McCawley’s third mission could have become his last.