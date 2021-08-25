Former World War II bomber crew member celebrates 100th birthday in Napa

Fred McCawley rose from a humble Depression-era upbringing on an Oklahoma farm and oil field to more than two dozen bombing missions over Germany during World War II. On Tuesday afternoon, he was still able to look back at his path through life — a life a century long and counting.
Cheered on by his fellow residents at a Napa senior community, the Army Air Forces veteran and retired aviation inspector marked a special birthday in a celebration organized by the staff of The Springs of Napa.
“How old are you, Fred? Wait a minute …” said Don Richardson, the program’s host. Prolonging the suspense a moment longer, he checked his watch before announcing: “Fred will be 100 … in seven minutes!”
To a round of clapping and a full-throated serenade of “Happy Birthday,” Richardson nodded toward the guest of honor, seated at a table decked with gold-foil balloons forming the number “100.”
“Happy birthday — you’re too young to be a hundred,” a slightly less aged Springs resident greeted the new centenarian in the first of repeated well-wishes over the next hour.
This was more than a show of thanks for an unusually long life, however. Before the passing out of champagne glasses and cake slices, the host recounted McCawley’s achievements in war and peacetime over more than half a century, including his work as a radio operator on 28 bombing missions from British airbases against Germany and Nazi-occupied Europe aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber.
“I would say that he’s a war hero, and I think Fred ought to write an autobiography,” Richardson declared.
McCawley’s path began in August 1921, far away from both his future service to his country and his future West Coast home. After working the oil fields alongside his father directly out of high school, he learned to work sheet metal in a government-supported school and then, at 21, won a job with the Lockheed aviation firm, which built the P-38 Lightning fighters that would become a staple of U.S. air combat.
Napa Air Force veteran Robin Mueller is retired but she continues serving others at the Napa's American Legion Post.
Following the U.S. entry into the Second World War in December 1941, McCawley entered the U.S. Army Air Forces and, after training in radio operations, was sent to the air station in Deenethorpe, England as a member of the 612th Bomb Squadron, according to the American Air Museum in Britain.
“We were short on training by one month, and they rushed us to England,” he recalled about the urgency of the assignment, which began in the fall of 1943. “… They gave us brand-new airplanes and we were on our way. They were waiting for this group to get over there and fill in.”
McCawley’s third mission could have become his last.
In December 1943, McCawley was the radio operator on a B-17 Flying Fortress in a formation heading toward the northwest German city of Osnabrück. But as the formation made a turn, McCawley’s bomber and a plane above it went out of alignment with each other — the result, he believes, of rushed training that cost airmen training time in close-formation flying.
Two hundred feet above him, the second plane released a bomb that plowed through the third engine of McCawley’s aircraft. Gasoline and oil gushed from the B-17, and a wheel from the smashed landing gear dangled precariously from a single rod.
“It happened so fast; we didn’t know until the navigator could look out the window back at the engine,” McCawley recalled during an interview after the birthday ceremony. “The landing gear was retracted, it knocked the gear out and it was hanging out on one knuckle arm and it was swinging back and forth. It knocked us 1,000 feet straight down out of the formation. I still remember floating in space off my seat, going straight down.
“… Thank God I never heard that again in my life — the sound of an engine going all the way to maximum, no control from the cockpit. We made it back to England by ourselves, because you couldn’t stay in formation on three engines, they left you behind.”
As the Flying Fortress lost 10,000 feet of altitude within minutes, pilot Stuart E. Smith gave the order to jettison the bombs on board and then pointed the wounded plane back toward English soil, according to a mission summary posted online by the American Air Museum. Following an order from the air base’s control tower to bail out, Smith, McCawley and the seven other crewmen parachuted to safety as thousands of onlookers in the English countryside watched.
“The pilot understood; he said, ‘All of you are going to jump out, right over the top of the base,’ McCawley said. “This brought out all the English in the countryside. All the little towns turned out, of course, and they saw what was going on.”
McCawley’s travels for the rest of the war and afterward may not have carried the intensity and danger of the bombing runs over Europe, but they kept him in the air and around aircraft. His 30 months of wartime service, which included a stint later in the war as an instructor of B-29 bomber crews, became a springboard to a lengthy peacetime career in aviation — as a United Air Lines radio technician and jetliner inspector, and later as chief inspector of a cargo express company, before retiring in 1994 at age 73.
Upon turning 100, the onetime airman reflected on the good fortune that had allowed him to
“If there is a God,” he declared, “he must have pointed to me that I’d make it to 100 years old.”
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
