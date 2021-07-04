Formerly homeless and pregnant Napan finds housing, becomes a mother

Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Today, everything has changed.

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Ellis, 28, became a mom for the first time. She and her fiancé James had a baby girl. Her name? Artemis Mickaela.

Better yet, Ellis and baby Artemis now have a house to go home to. They are living with James’ former foster parents in North Napa.

“I feel grateful,” said Ellis, in an interview the week before she gave birth to Artemis. Now that she has a place to call home, “I feel like I have a better chance at keeping the baby.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!

Ellis knew that if she stayed in her tent by the river, no matter how comfortable she thought it was, she would not be able to leave the hospital with a newborn. If she was still homeless, the baby would likely have to go into foster care.

“I’ve been in foster care myself, so I know how it goes,” Ellis had previously said. She does not want that for her baby.