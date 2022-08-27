Formerly homeless Napans get permanent housing

Earlier this summer if you had asked Karla Knapp and Daniel Coles where they’d be sleeping on July 1, they wouldn’t have been able to tell you.

Knapp and Coles were both living in rooms at Napa’s Motel 6. They received free housing and meals thanks to a statewide program called Project Roomkey.

Created in March 2020 by the California Department of Social Services, Project Roomkey is meant to provide temporary housing “for people experiencing homelessness, protect human life, and minimize strain on health care system capacity.”

But on June 1, these two and 13 other Roomkey residents at Motel 6 were told that they’d be losing their housing as of June 30.

Funding for the project was coming to an end, said a letter given to Roomkey participants.

Knapp and Coles needed to find a new place to live — and fast.

It took weeks of scrambling, but with help from Abode Services, the two found landlords willing to accept Section 8 vouchers.

Today, Knapp and Coles both have their own studio apartments to call home.

“Finally, it’s over,” said Knapp, 55. She had been homeless for more than two years. “I can go back to being my normal self,” she said.

“I feel safe here. I feel like I’m going to get rooted again. I’ve felt unrooted while I’ve been homeless. I feel like I can be here forever. It’s great.”

“I don’t know how to describe it,” said Coles. “I just can’t believe I have a place now.”

Not that it was easy. Both spent weeks gathering documents and filling out paperwork. Their two studios, both near the entrance to Browns Valley, were not ready as of the day they had to vacate the Motel 6. Both had to come up with temporary housing plans.

Knapp became homeless again. She moved back to the South Napa Shelter, where she had lived for more than two years and again during the height of the COVID epidemic.

The shelter was packed, she said, with up to eight bunk beds per room. “It was very stressful.” It was hard to safely store her belongings.

Before he left Motel 6, Coles had been rearranging the back seats of his SUV to make room for a sleeping space for both himself and his dog, Mylo.

There was a lot of “I don’t knows,” recalled Coles. “It stressed me out. But fortunately I have some really good friends,” and one of them offered him space at her home.

A few weeks later, “All of a sudden, I got a text message from my Abode contact,” with the good news: “I got you a unit."

For a studio, “it’s fairly good sized,” said Coles. “I have a California king mattress, a brand new stove, new fridge and washer/dryer.” There’s even a small backyard for Mylo.

His first night in his new home “was nice and quiet,” he said. “I just sat there in awe. I still can’t believe it. When I get off work, I have a place to go,” that’s all his.

Knapp is just as thrilled.

“I love my new apartment. It’s beautiful. I can leave and feel like my stuff is secure and come back whenever I want, like a full grown adult.” The shelter has very specific requirements about coming and going, she noted.

There are still rules at her new home, she noted. Felons are not supposed to visit. Guests need to be escorted by the resident when they leave the secured community.

“I just have to be careful with my guests. But it’s worth it.”

She also loves how quiet her new home is. “At the shelter, it’s like being in the Marine Corps barracks. It’s loud. People are farting and coughing.” In addition to that, “it’s nice to not have to be on the lookout all the time,” over your personal belongings, like she did at the shelter.

She’s been able to furnish the studio with things she had in storage. And little things mean a lot, such as air conditioning and a full-sized washer and dryer. "It has a steamer setting on the dryer! It’s fancy.”

Because she is disabled, the landlord will add grab bars to her bathroom. Being on the first floor, “everything is accessible,” she said.

At the same time, “I feel guilty that our tax dollars are going to me,” she admitted. Normally, she doesn’t like to ask for help, said Knapp.

“I’ve paid taxes. I’m involved in charity. I like to give and being in the shelter has taught me that I need to ask for help. I’m asking for help, and I’m getting it.”

Knapp said locals shouldn’t be afraid to ask either. Even if someone still has housing, yet is in danger of becoming homeless, she recommends visiting the South Napa Shelter.

“Do an intake with Abode,” said Knapp. “They have money to keep you housed,” to prevent homelessness to begin with. “They have referrals for all kinds,” of programs. And as a result of the COVID pandemic, “the money is there to help you right now.”

Coles said his Abode contacts made all the difference. “If it wasn’t for those people encouraging me, I probably would have gave up a long time ago.”

“We’re really pleased that Dan and Karla were able to find housing with Abode’s help after exiting Project Roomkey in Napa,” said a statement from Scott Wagner, Abode Services’ director of housing and services, northern region. “On one hand, that’s what we do — it’s our mission. On the other hand, it’s always great to have that result, and we never get tired of seeing it.”

Wagner reported that of the 15 Roomkey residents at Motel 6 in June, 11 exited the motel and went to the south Napa shelter. Four exited but did not go to the shelter.

Of that 11, one was rehoused with the assistance of Abode, five are working with Abode case managers toward gaining housing at Wine Valley Lodge and five are working with Abode case managers on other housing opportunities.

In February, Burbank Housing announced it would award $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge (on South Coombs Street) into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.