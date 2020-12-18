Forty years from the UFW heyday, unionized farmworkers are sparse in Napa Valley

Unions across American industry have called increasingly for worker protection over the last few months: against sickness amid the pandemic, against layoffs amid the subsequent recession.
Locally, a chapter of a service employees union helped prevent layoffs of 39 employees of the city of Napa this summer; a teachers union raised concerns for teachers over the Napa Valley Unified School District’s partial return to in-person learning in the fall.
But for a winegrowing region that in 1985 hosted labor advocate Cesar Chavez as he marched through its streets, the recent voices of unions in Napa Valley have been muted.
That’s not to say the region’s farmworkers haven’t benefited from union advocacy. Napa Valley has long had a reputation for paying its vineyard workers high wages. Experts say they are typically not as vulnerable as their counterparts in the Central Valley where the United Farmworkers (UFW), the union founded by Chavez, comparatively flourishes even today.
But even at the UFW’s peak in the late 1970s, there were only about a half a dozen or so wineries with unionized vineyard workforces in Napa Valley, according to Philip L. Martin, farm labor specialist and professor emeritus of agricultural and resource economics at the University of California, Davis. That most wineries now outsource their vineyard labor to farm management companies has not helped encourage the growth of unions, Martin said.
“The name on the wine bottle — what you might have as the object of a boycott — that may not be the name of the employer who actually hires workers,” he said. (Boycotts were for years one of the primary weapons deployed by agricultural unions, including Chavez’s UFW, which asked consumers as recently as 2005 to boycott Gallo wines in protest of what it said were unfair contract negotiations.)
The early 2000s proved a volatile time for farmworker unions in the North Bay. The Hess Collection Winery was amid a multi-year legal battle with its union workers over contract disputes; Charles Krug came under fire in 2006 after laying off more than 20 of its union employees, and three years later, workers at Vista Vineyard Management in St. Helena voted to oust their union representation.
Krug reinstated its union workers in 2008, the Register reported at the time and has retained a contract since then. Some Gallo properties in the area have UFW contracts, according to the union; Hess Collection Winery has now 14 vineyard employees and one mechanic, down from a peak of about 60 in 2012, represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers, according to union representative Oscar Orozco.) One of the last successful unionization efforts in Napa Valley was at St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, where workers voted to unionize in the mid-1980s, according to Director of Human Resources Annie Waterson.
St. Supéry retains a unionized vineyard workforce of “about 17,” according to Waterson, and is currently in the middle of negotiating its collective bargaining agreement, which will expire on Dec. 31. The agreement is essentially a set of terms and conditions for employment, Waterson said: it lays out wages and benefits over an agreed upon period of time, typically anywhere from two to four years.
The winery does offer its vineyard workers medical, dental, vision and life insurance through a UFW plan, according to Waterson. Those were benefits “nearly unheard of in Napa Valley” prior to pressure from unions, vineyard owner Andy Beckstoffer, who signed two contracts with the UFW before ultimately forming a non-union farming company, told the Napa Valley Register in 2006.
"If not for Cesar Chavez, the farmworkers' lot would be very different than what it is today. We may have eventually gotten to where we're at today, but we would have gotten there more slowly," Beckstoffer said then. "We objected to his tactics. It caused me a lot of pain for a lot of years. But I'm proud of what we did."
Sixty-seven percent of Napa Valley agricultural employers now offer their full-time vineyard workforces health insurance, according to a recent survey of Napa Valley Grapegrower membership. Though that is below the national average — 92% of the general American population had health insurance in 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau — it is comparatively high for California’s agricultural sector, experts have said.
Progressive labor laws in California and Napa Valley employers already motivated to provide their workers with higher wages and benefits like health insurance may have played a role in diminishing the unionization movement in recent years, Waterson said when asked why there were not more unionized wineries in Napa Valley.
There is a place for unions even amid the implementation of progressive workplace policies, according to UFW Secretary Treasurer Armando Elenes. Some employers, for example, may say they offer workers health insurance — but then choose policies with high premiums or that amount to catastrophe insurance, he explained.
Support Local Journalism
Benefits are a hallmark of union contracts, according to C. Mondavi & Family COO Jeff Richardson, who oversees contract negotiations between the company and UFW. Charles Krug typically has between 17 and 18 employees in its unionized vineyard workforce, according to Richardson. The company through UFW policy offers medical, dental, vision and a pension plan as well as a number of paid holidays to each.
“(Pension plans) are definitely something the unions do more than any companies do on their own,” Richardson said of the benefits. “That’s one of those positives of being a union member. But there are other vineyard management companies in the valley trying to offer certain perks … because it’s the right thing to do.”
Low unemployment prior to the pandemic also pushed vineyards and vineyard management companies to offer better benefits in the competition to recruit skilled workers, experts have said — the kind of offerings that could chip away at motivation to unionize.
The UFW’s focus has not been “so much about membership,” Elenes said about growth in Napa Valley and beyond. The group’s core focus has been to “improve the lives of farmworkers throughout the entire food supply chain,” he continued, an effort that has taken “different forms” through the years, including lobbying for policy-level change.
In 2016, state legislators passed a bill addressing overtime reforms for farmworkers — a “huge battle” and subsequent victory for the UFW, according to Elenes. The union is now focusing on heat protection, he said.
The UFW no longer functions like the union it was in the 1970s, according to Martin. Its LM-2 forms, a financial disclosure form the union files each year with the state’s department of labor, show that it no longer depends on dues to fund its activism; it now relies largely on donations, many from “people who are still reliving” the 1960s and 1970s, Martin said.
“In 2018, the UFW reported 8,733 workers to the Department of Labor … and $8.2 million in receipts,” Martin said, referring to the union’s available assets as listed on the form. An even larger union with a membership of over 10,000 in North Carolina, FLOC (Farm Labor Organizing Committee), had just over $600,000, he said.
Though it has seen a decline in overall membership — in the late 1960s, author James Conaway wrote, the UFW had a membership of more than 30,000 - UFW’s work at the state level has been incredibly efficient and impactful, Martin said. Each year, like clockwork, the UFW pushes “at least one bill or proposal” into law “over the objections of California Agriculture.”
Richardson said Charles Krug had worked collaboratively with the UFW to strengthen their relationship. The two entities — union and employer — are by no means at odds with each other, he said.
“When you’re working together, things go a lot more smoothly,” Richardson said. “Both the workers and management have to work together toward a common goal (of bettering the company) … which only helps the employees.”
