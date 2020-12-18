Forty years from the UFW heyday, unionized farmworkers are sparse in Napa Valley

The UFW no longer functions like the union it was in the 1970s, according to Martin. Its LM-2 forms, a financial disclosure form the union files each year with the state’s department of labor, show that it no longer depends on dues to fund its activism; it now relies largely on donations, many from “people who are still reliving” the 1960s and 1970s, Martin said.

“In 2018, the UFW reported 8,733 workers to the Department of Labor … and $8.2 million in receipts,” Martin said, referring to the union’s available assets as listed on the form. An even larger union with a membership of over 10,000 in North Carolina, FLOC (Farm Labor Organizing Committee), had just over $600,000, he said.

Though it has seen a decline in overall membership — in the late 1960s, author James Conaway wrote, the UFW had a membership of more than 30,000 - UFW’s work at the state level has been incredibly efficient and impactful, Martin said. Each year, like clockwork, the UFW pushes “at least one bill or proposal” into law “over the objections of California Agriculture.”

Richardson said Charles Krug had worked collaboratively with the UFW to strengthen their relationship. The two entities — union and employer — are by no means at odds with each other, he said.