 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forum for Napa mayoral candidates planned for Sunday

Forum for Napa mayoral candidates planned for Sunday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Preserve the Napa Gateway/Save Foster Road Coalition will host a forum on Zoom Sunday for Napa's three mayoral candidates.

This forum will address issues specific to local land use, annexation, zoning, and environmental justice issues. All three of the mayoral candidates have confirmed their participation: Doris Gentry, Gerardo Martin and Scott Sedgley.

The forum will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees must pre-register to observe the forum “live” as it is happening at https://bit.ly/3dVzK5t.

Following your registering, you will receive a conﬁrmation email containing information about joining the meeting. It will also be recorded and posted on the www.savefosterroad.org website, the Preserve the Napa Gateway Facebook page and group.

Community members wishing to submit questions for the candidates may do so by submitting your questions by Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. to https://www.savefosterroad.org/. Click on "reach out."

All questions will be chosen in advance.

Watch Now: If you really knew what's on your hands, you'd wash them more often

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News