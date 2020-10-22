Forum for Napa mayoral candidates planned for Sunday

The Preserve the Napa Gateway/Save Foster Road Coalition will host a forum on Zoom Sunday for Napa's three mayoral candidates.

This forum will address issues specific to local land use, annexation, zoning, and environmental justice issues. All three of the mayoral candidates have confirmed their participation: Doris Gentry, Gerardo Martin and Scott Sedgley.

The forum will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees must pre-register to observe the forum “live” as it is happening at https://bit.ly/3dVzK5t.

Following your registering, you will receive a conﬁrmation email containing information about joining the meeting. It will also be recorded and posted on the www.savefosterroad.org website, the Preserve the Napa Gateway Facebook page and group.

Community members wishing to submit questions for the candidates may do so by submitting your questions by Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. to https://www.savefosterroad.org/. Click on "reach out."

All questions will be chosen in advance.