Forum for Yountville Town Council candidates postponed a week

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce has moved its 2020 Election Forum from Tuesday, Sept. 29, to next Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. via YouTube, Facebook Live or Channel 28.

The Forum will feature a question and answer with the four Yountville Town Council candidates: Councilmember Margie Mohler, Councilmember Jeff Durham, candidate Scott Owens and candidate Eric Knight. It will also feature a discussion about the Cannabis Ballot Measure T.

Yountville Residents are encouraged to submit questions prior to the forum. All four candidates will have the opportunity to answer each question asked. Representatives from the Cannabis Ballot Measure T proponent and opponent sides will have the opportunity to answer each question asked, time permitting. Please send your questions to info@yountville.com with the subject line: “Election Forum.” All questions need to be submitted by Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

To view the Election Forum on September 29 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. visit: https://www.facebook.com/YountvilleChamber, or https://youtube.com/channel/UC5T9jiFMpVw3v-i80ZD7WZ, or tune into Channel 28.

The Election Forum will be recorded and available on the Yountville Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel.