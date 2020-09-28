 Skip to main content
Forum on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Napa City Council candidates

Rainbow Action Network, LGBTQ Connection, and The People’s Collective for Change are hosting a Community Candidate Forum a Virtual Community Forum on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with candidates running for office in the city of Napa.

All six candidates for city council and three candidates for mayor are confirmed to participate. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 1 from 7-9 p.m. for an opportunity to learn their personal stories and commitments around race, sexual orientation, gender, diversity, inclusion, and equity.

For full details visit the LGBTQ Connection website: lgbtqconnection.org.

Community members can access the forum by using Zoom information available on the website.

