A grass fire near the 1100 block of Lokoya Road in western Napa County was stopped at one acre, Cal Fire said Saturday.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The blaze, about 4 miles southwest of Yountville, was first reported at 5:28 p.m. and had been encroaching into timber, Cal Fire said.

Forward progress was stopped at 6:24 p.m., and crews were remaining on scene to put out hot spots, Cal Fire spokesman Jason Clay said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

Photos: Smoky haze hovers over American cities