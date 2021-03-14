Foster Road supporters continue push for area’s inclusion in new Napa greenbelts

But planners at the forum treated such a forecast with caution, pointing to soaring home prices and rents that have frozen out many with lower-income Napa jobs and contributed to falling enrollment and campus closures in the local public school system.

“I guess we’re considering all this because we have to, because there’s pressure on us from Sacramento to create a whole ‘nother neighborhood?” asked Commissioner Gordon Huether? “Or are we doing it because we’re just assuming that we’re going to grow and we need all this stuff in the future? Nobody seems to be all that excited about having 400 more houses out there; I don’t think I’ve heard one person who thinks it’s a great idea.

“I’m not saying I’m opposed to it, but what is the underlying reason that we’re pushing so hard so that someday we can have another neighborhood out there? What’s driving this? It’s not population growth — at least I don’t think it is.”

Commissioner Paul Kelley recommended setting lands in the Foster Road neighborhood in reserve, to see whether housing demand will meet the predictions that drove the drawing of Napa’s outer growth boundary decades ago.