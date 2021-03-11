Found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race opens window to the past

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rodman remembers shopping at the center too.

“It was popular at the time. And they had a huge parking lot.” In other words, it was a perfect spot for a hometown race.

“I had a little Fiat sedan,” recalled Rodman. “I didn’t race it on a track,” he said, although “I did monkey around a little bit on the streets.”

Rodman explained that a gymkhana is a timed event where “you go out there and try to get around a twisting course and do your best.”

At this particular race, “It looked like it was open to everybody,” he said. “There were all kinds of cars and trucks.”

Rodman said he filmed the 1966 race using his dad’s Kodak Brownie movie camera that his father bought and used during World War II.

The camera had to be wound up to use it, Rodman explained. “You’d shoot one side of the film at one time and then flip it over and shoot over the other side and then you’d have it developed.”

“And then you got to set up a projector, to watch your movie. It was a bit of a process, he said, not like today when everything is instantly viewable on your phone.

He still has the movie camera.