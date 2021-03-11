Found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race opens window to the past

Last week, on a whim, John Rodman converted an old 8 mm movie to digital and found an unexpected blast from Napa’s past — all the way back to 1966.
The film footage is grainy but the images are classics.
A 1961 red and white Corvette. A red Porsche Spyder. A 1965 Mustang. A 1965 Malibu. Each racing around the parking lot of the former Napa Valley Shopping Center— now Napa Valley Premium Outlets.
The movie belongs to Rodman, who grew up in Napa. He made the film back in 1966 when he was a new Napa High School graduate.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“I was 18 years old and very interested in cars and auto racing,” recalled Rodman, who is now 73.
“I found out about these autocross or gymkhana events by accident and started attending. I took some still photos during one event and took some 8mm movies later on.”
Rodman thought “maybe a few people in Napa might be interested” in his 4-minute home movie, so he posted it on social media, including on a Facebook page called Old Photos of the Napa Valley.
It was an instant hit.
“Wow,” wrote more than one commenter.
“Fantastic footage,” wrote another.
“I remember riding my bike to go watch,” wrote another.
“The response was overwhelming,” Rodman said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
He’s since gotten Facebook friend requests, texts and people asking for a copy of his film.
He chalks it up to baby boomers hitting a certain age and a feeling of nostalgia.
“They kind of miss the old days,” Rodman thinks. Plus, reminiscing about when “people could get out and mingle and enjoy each other’s company while watching a sporting event,” probably reminds some of us of what we’re missing out on during this pandemic, he acknowledged.
Besides the race itself and the classic cars, one of the most interesting parts of the film are the shops, houses and businesses that can be seen in the background.
There’s a Thom McAn and Karl’s shoe stores, a clothing store called the Gay Shop, Candyland, a Woolworth’s store, and more.
“I see Grant's Department store,” wrote someone. “Had not thought of that place in YEARS!”
“Thanks for the memories,” wrote another.
“Very cool,” wrote another. “I am so grateful for being able to grow up in Napa during the '60's.”
The hills behind are still recognizable. Highway 29 can be seen as well as a glimpse of the “new” First Street overpass.
Rodman remembers shopping at the center too.
“It was popular at the time. And they had a huge parking lot.” In other words, it was a perfect spot for a hometown race.
“I had a little Fiat sedan,” recalled Rodman. “I didn’t race it on a track,” he said, although “I did monkey around a little bit on the streets.”
Rodman explained that a gymkhana is a timed event where “you go out there and try to get around a twisting course and do your best.”
At this particular race, “It looked like it was open to everybody,” he said. “There were all kinds of cars and trucks.”
Rodman said he filmed the 1966 race using his dad’s Kodak Brownie movie camera that his father bought and used during World War II.
The camera had to be wound up to use it, Rodman explained. “You’d shoot one side of the film at one time and then flip it over and shoot over the other side and then you’d have it developed.”
“And then you got to set up a projector, to watch your movie. It was a bit of a process, he said, not like today when everything is instantly viewable on your phone.
He still has the movie camera.
“We got a lot of good footage out of it.”
After high school, Rodman said he worked at Good Chevrolet, then joined the Navy and worked at Mare Island shipyard. Later he worked for different wineries doing mechanical work.
In 2006, Rodman left Napa County.
“I wanted to get out of Napa,” he admitted. He’d gotten divorced and “it seemed like the perfect time.”
Today, he lives near the Shasta County community of Cassel.
“It’s beautiful,” Rodman said. The only drawback is that the internet is slow. It took hours for him to upload the new movie, he said.
But Rodman’s not done.
He has about 100 other films he’s digging through, including at least two of other Napa events – a horse show and a 1967 flood.
“I feel kind of obligated” to keep going, especially because many of the films are of his family, said Rodman.
“I know they’d get a kick out them.”
The attention he’s gotten from his 1966 Napa film was totally unexpected but fun in a way, he said.
“I’m glad I was able to make some people happy about the past.”
PHOTOS OF A 1996 NAPA AUTO RACE ... IN A SHOPPING CENTER PARKING LOT
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
At age 21, St. Helena High School graduate Cristian Maldonado has launched his own catering business, earned a real estate license, and wants …
The Napa school district explores options for closing a middle school campus and possibly shifting its dual-language immersion program.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
Chris Lemley, a high school dropout, found the support and encouragement to succeed at Napa Valley College.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
In true millennial style Napa Valley resident Sarita Lopez writes books, has her own cactus water company and is part of the leadership of Nap…
One of American Canyon's niches in Napa County's wine world is providing room for refrigerated wine warehouses, with another on the way.
Want to live in downtown Napa? These new homes in the city center range from $779,000 to $1.6 million.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for …
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com