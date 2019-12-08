It began as a Napa mother’s effort to make her son feel a little less alone while spending Christmas with his fellow troops in Afghanistan. A dozen years later, as Lisa Huntley prepares to leave Napa behind, her gesture has grown into a nonprofit sending care packages to service members year-round.
Operation: With Love from Home rallied 415 volunteers to the Napa Valley College gym Sunday morning for its 13th annual packing bee, where an array of clothing, snacks, toiletries and other necessities was assembled into 1,300 care packages to be sent to troops abroad for the holidays, said Liz Alessio, the organization’s executive director. But before the army of helpers set to work along two lines of tables stretching across the basketball court, Huntley took a few minutes to tell the team how the effort had started.
“My son (Cpl. Mitch Ray) turned 19 in Afghanistan, and he sent me a message around Thanksgiving saying he wanted me to get $20 and buy things from the dollar store” for another platoon member who wasn’t receiving any packages, she recalled. “It broke my heart.”
Huntley, who worked in Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s radiology department, teamed with seven co-workers for two weeks in late 2007 to fill 134 care packages, which were sent to troops unable to head home for the holidays. A year later, with Mitch back home for Christmas, his mother was reminded of what she had started.
“The next year the nurses wanted to know where the donation bins were, and I thought, ‘Oh, hell, we’re gonna make a habit of this now!” she remembered, to her audience’s chuckles.
Huntley’s audience was the team of hundreds who minutes later, empty white shipping boxes in hand, would form a line the full length of the NVC basketball court – then turning left along a baseline – before slowly passing by more volunteers standing behind blue plastic bins of all those items that are as treasured on the battlefield as they are taken for granted at home.
Magazines and DVDs were placed on the bottom and sides of each cardboard box, followed by instant noodles, cans of tuna, bags of candy and packs of jerky – along with socks, knit caps, toothpaste, shampoo, wet wipes, playing cards and more. Toward the end of each queue, other helpers slipped more personal touches into each package: a stuffed toy and a Christmas card, often hand-drawn by children from around the North Bay.
With the loud ripping sound of plastic tape, the boxes were sealed and stacked into ever-growing pallets, to be wheeled to a waiting postal truck and eventually to military units in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
The act of filling parcels with the simplest of goods stirred memories in Charlie Richard, who as a Marine lance corporal spent “12 months and 20 days in Vietnam,” he recalled.
“Mostly foot powder and stuff, and goodies like homemade cookies, the little sundry things you don’t get in the field,” said Richard of those times thousands of miles away from the convenience of groceries and drug stores. “If we’d gotten even of these packages for our tank crew, it would have been like Christmas. The jerky and nuts and granola bars? That’s spectacular when you’re living on army rations in the field.”
Another veteran pitching in was Gabriel Iturbe, who had received such packages while serving in Oman with the U.S. Air Force 15 years ago – and has kept a miniature flag that came with one such parcel as a sign of his lasting gratitude. “With us service members being over there, and with the controversy over war and politics, it’s amazing to see so many people care about us, and take the time and money and resources to help us,” said Iturbe, who now lives in Hercules.
Since boxing that first batch of care packages in 2007, Huntley estimates Operation: With Love from Home has gathered and sent out 82 tons of supplies, with postage along costing more than $1.16 million, or $14.65 per package. The nonprofit, which now operates separately from the Queen, sends about 2,500 care packages to overseas troops throughout the year.
“A lot of people don’t realize we still have 200,000 men and women serving (abroad), she said. “Whether they’re in combat or not, they’re not home for Christmas, and that’s what we focus on.”
It is a mission that Huntley will soon leave in the hands of fellow volunteers, as she and her husband prepare to leave Napa and move in May to Lexington, South Carolina, where their son Mitch, who left the Marines last year, already has resettled.
“What I’ve learned of my community is that in 2007, it needed somewhere to give, a place where they could help out,” said Huntley, who hopes to resume her volunteer work in South Carolina with the USO. “People told me all the time, ‘We want to help but we don’t know where.’ … Now it has turned into this huge organization for the community; it grew legs, and we just grabbed on and ran with it.”