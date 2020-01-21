Santa Rosa -- Three Santa Rosa men and a Cotati teen were arrested and several others were cited Sunday night during an illegal rally of 100-plus vehicles that migrated in and out of the Santa Rosa city limits, authorities said.
By the end of the night, the three-hour moving vehicle display, which included sideshow stunts and high-speed racing, would resemble another rally of equal size documented by police in Santa Rosa last April and others seen across the Bay Area.
A car crash reported about a mile away from an intersection of one of the sideshows Sunday night -- thought to be potential attendees of the late-night gathering -- was also being investigated by officers. The driver and two passengers in the car reported minor injuries.
"It kind of take place all over the place, but it's something we've been fighting for a long time," Santa Rosa CHP Sgt. David deRutte deRutte said. "The crowd of people there, (standing) within feet of this car spinning towards them and they're all super comfortable. But it's super unsafe."
The rally was first reported to CHP officers at about 9:17 p.m. on Guerneville Road and Willowside Road, an intersection west of Santa Rosa, deRutte said.
Officers were told several drivers were blocking the roadway for about 10 minutes, but by the time they arrived the group had left, deRutte said.
About 15 minutes after the initial call, Santa Rosa police were also notified about a large group of cars on Fulton Road and West Third Street, about three miles south east of the Guerneville Road intersection. Callers told police vehicles were doing donuts on the road, speeding and blocking intersections, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. David Linscomb said.
"According to the original call, it came in as hundreds of vehicles," Linscomb said, adding that an officer at the scene estimated the group to be closer to upward of 100 cars.
Additional Santa Rosa officers were asked to respond to the large group of drivers converged at the intersection, though the sideshow soon began to break away, Linscomb said. The group reconvened again in several areas through out Santa Rosa over the course of the night, including on Yulupa Avenue and Bennett Valley Road near the Bennett Valley Golf Course and Sebastopol Road, Linscomb said.
CHP officers were called to help Santa Rosa police at about 9:53 p.m., and the highway patrol deployed an airplane to the golf course in addition to officers in patrol cars.
Once the airplane arrived, it located a Pontiac G8 leaving the area and directed patrol officers to follow the car, a CHP news release said.
The driver and a passenger abandoned the Pontiac on a street off Grange Road, located south east of the golf course, and both people got into another car. That vehicle, an Acura, drove toward Petaluma Hill Road at Crane Canyon Road were more cars had arrived and were getting ready to start another sideshow, the CHP said.
The airplane continued to follow the Acura, which was eventually pulled over by an officer. That driver was arrested, suspected of aiding and abetting the driver of the Pontiac. The driver of the Pontiac, who was still in the car, was also arrested for allegedly participating in the sideshow, deRutte said.