Four of the six candidates in this year’s Napa City Council election – including the three-term incumbent Peter Mott – have each received more than $30,000 this year for their campaigns, according to financial disclosure reports released Wednesday. The contributions are in addition to funds raised by some candidates in 2017, which were not reflected in the new records.
State-required Form 460 papers detailing candidates’ contributions and spending list council challenger Bernie Narvaez, an insurance agent and former city parks commissioner, as the leader in contributions from Jan. 1 to June 30, with $41,513 received, including $30,700 in cash. Narvaez’s campaign spent $23,414 during that time, according to the financial reports, and ended the six-month period with $20,626 on hand.
Liz Alessio, another former parks commissioner seeking one of two open council seats in the November race, raised $39,386 in cash and other assets through June 30 while spending $5,002. The campaign of Alessio, who is the community outreach director of the military care-package nonprofit Operation: With Love from Home, had $43,546 in hand as of June 30.
Next in line is Mott, who reported taking in $32,327 this year against $10,246 of expenditures, reaching June 30 with $34,854 on hand. Mott has served on the council since 2006 but was the last candidate to publicly declare his candidacy this year, doing so only in April.
Local attorney Mary Luros, who was appointed to the council in early 2005 and served nearly two years, raised $30,465 while spending $8,577, ending June with $35,818 available.
Another challenger in the council race, Ricky Hurtado, garnered $18,332 in contributions for the half-year and spent $4,990, declaring a $23,302 balance at midyear. The campaign is the first for Hurtado, a community engagement manager for the nonprofit Cope Family Center.
The smallest fundraising total belonged to James Hinton, a former candidate for Congress and the Napa County Board of Supervisors who reported taking in $5,463 and expending $4,201 for an available balance of $1,261. The campaign listed no cash balance at the beginning of 2018.
Narvaez’s field-leading take for the first half of 2018 is topped by a $2,000 contribution by Fischer Financial Partners of Napa. Several others gave $1,000 each, including George Nielson of Nielson Construction, banker Steven Gringras, winemaker Christian Palmaz, and Hugh Linn of the RSA+ engineering firm.
The single largest cash contribution to Alessio’s campaign was $3,325 from Jess Hudak of Napa. Other donations of $1,000 came from Luna Vineyards, winery owner Jim Regusci and the Napa contractor Regan & Sons.
Donations to councilmember Mott include $5,000 from First & Main NV LLC, which is registered to the Napa developer Michael L. Holcomb. Another local builder, George Altamura, contributed $2,500 through his Altamura Enterprises firm, while gifts of $2,000 came from Cordeiro Vault Co. Inc. of Vallejo and Napa’s Royal Coach Limousine Service.
The top donation to Luros this year is $5,000 from the Service Employees International Union’s Local 1021. The campaign also has garnered $2,000 from Ellyn Elson, CEO of FocusGreen; $2,000 from Napa residents Ralph and Ladan Dalla Betta; and $1,000 from Altamura Enterprises.
Hurtado’s largest listed contribution for the period was the $1,500 given by Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, a former council member, followed by $1,000 from Duckhorn Wine Co. chief executive Alex Ryan.
Hinton, a vocal advocate of wider marijuana availability in Napa County, has received the bulk of his funding this year through five $1,000 contributions. Three of those payments came from donors identified through city records and media reports as having cannabis retailing ties – Morgan Hannigan of the Better Health Group in Vallejo, Maurice Solis of reLeaf Alternative Healing in Vallejo, and Preston Bruner of the Santa Rosa-based Wine Country Cannasseurs delivery service.
Heading into 2018, Alessio’s campaign had $18,075 cash on hand, compared to $13,929 for Luros, $12,523 for Mott, $10,200 for Hurtado, and $2,527 for Narvaez, the disclosure forms indicated.
Candidates will be required to update their campaign finance statements again by Sept. 27, listing contributions and spending from July 1 through Sept. 22.
At least one challenger to Mott is assured of a place on the council because the second contested seat is held by Jim Krider, who has declined to seek re-election. Krider, a former Napa councilmember, was appointed to his post in December after the retirement of former Vice Mayor Juliana Inman, who moved to Oregon.