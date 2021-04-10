Four dead grey whales found since March 31, at least one dead due to ship strike

At least one grey whale died this week in the San Francisco Bay Area after being struck by a boat, the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center said Friday.

The nonprofit, which focuses on the protection and rehabilitation of marine mammals, determined that one of two grey whales found dead Thursday near Marin County had been killed by blunt trauma due to being struck by a ship.

The whales were found separately at Angel Island State Park and Muir Beach, according to the Marine Mammal Center. A necropsy, or animal autopsy, on the whale found at Muir Beach determined it had bruising and hemorrhaging to muscles around the animal's jaw and neck that are consistent with the blunt force trauma of a ship strike.

A necropsy of the whale found at Angel Island did not find any initial evidence of similar trauma, but the Marine Mammal Center intends to reexamine the whale in the future to fully confirm that the whale did not die due to human interaction.

According to the Marine Mammal Center, four grey whales have been found dead in the Bay Area since last Wednesday. The cause of death has been confirmed for only the whale found at Muir Beach.