Four file to run for Napa mayor; 6 pursuing two City Council seats in November election

Longtime Napa leaders and political newcomer alike are among at least 10 people appearing on the November ballot for the mayor's chair and two City Council seats.

Councilmember Scott Sedgley and Vice Mayor Doris Gentry will face each other for the mayor's position being vacated by Jill Techel, who will retire after four terms and 16 years. Challenging them will be Gerardo Martin, who is bidding to become Napa's first Latinx mayor, and Blake Walker.

The longest-serving active member of the Napa council, Sedgley was elected in 2012 following a 30-year career with the Napa Fire Department, where he retired as a truck captain. He won re-election in 2016 before announcing his candidacy for mayor in January 2019, when he gained the endorsement of the departing Techel.

Like Sedgley, Gentry declared her entry into the mayoral race far in advance, announcing her candidacy in March 2019.

Gentry won her council seat in 2016, edging out incumbent Mary Luros for the second highest vote count. A 31-year Napa resident and former business owner in Southern California, she has long been active in organizing the city's Fourth of July parade, as well as in local foster parenting efforts and combating sex trafficking.