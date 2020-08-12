Four file to run for Napa mayor; 6 pursuing two City Council seats in November election

Longtime Napa leaders and political newcomer alike are among at least 10 people appearing on the November ballot for the mayor's chair and two City Council seats.
Councilmember Scott Sedgley and Vice Mayor Doris Gentry will face each other for the mayor's position being vacated by Jill Techel, who will retire after four terms and 16 years. Challenging them will be Gerardo Martin, who is bidding to become Napa's first Latinx mayor, and Blake Walker.
The longest-serving active member of the Napa council, Sedgley was elected in 2012 following a 30-year career with the Napa Fire Department, where he retired as a truck captain. He won re-election in 2016 before announcing his candidacy for mayor in January 2019, when he gained the endorsement of the departing Techel.
Like Sedgley, Gentry declared her entry into the mayoral race far in advance, announcing her candidacy in March 2019.
Gentry won her council seat in 2016, edging out incumbent Mary Luros for the second highest vote count. A 31-year Napa resident and former business owner in Southern California, she has long been active in organizing the city's Fourth of July parade, as well as in local foster parenting efforts and combating sex trafficking.
Martin is the president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Napa Valley College Foundation.
No campaign website appeared to have been created on Walker's behalf as of Wednesday. A personal Facebook page lists Walker as the food and beverage director of the annual Napa Porchfest community music crawl, along with “artist experience” posts with BottleRock and the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival.
Walker's entry into the mayoral race appeared to be a last-minute decision. A Facebook post Sunday morning announced: “Between today and Wednesday I am collecting 20 signatures and running for mayor of NAPA. Who’s signing?!”
This year's election also marks the debut of Napa's district-based voting system, in which only voters living in one of four voting areas will choose the councilmember representing that area. Four people filed with the city to represent District 2 – the area west of Highway 29 and south of Redwood Road – and two others registered to run for the District 4 seat serving central Napa as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the city's 5 p.m. filing deadline.
Voters living in the city's two other council districts will not be voting for council members. The seats in districts 1 and 3, held by Councilwomen Liz Alessio and Mary Luros, respectively, won’t be up for election until 2022.
Candidates for the council's District 2 position include Planning Commissioner Beth Painter, who will face David Campbell a local business owner and social justice advocate; James Hinton, a 2018 council candidate who also has run for Congress and the Napa County Board of Supervisors; and businessman Paul Stoddard, who ran for Napa County treasurer-tax collector in 2010.
In District 4, local insurance company owner Bernie Narvaez will make his second run for the City Council after placing fourth in a six-person field in 2018. His opponent will be Renee Cazares, co-owner of the Sushi Mambo restaurant in Calistoga.
Napa retooled its city election system following a January petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance, which alleged the city's system of allowing residents from all parts of the city to cast ballots for all candidates diluted the influence of Latinx Napans in violation of state voting-rights law. Council members voted in February to make the switch to district-based voting rather than risk a legal battle with the alliance, which precedent in other cities indicated Napa was unlikely to win.
A candidate competing for a council seat in one of four districts must live within its boundaries, as must those voting for that seat. The mayor's chair will remain open to all city residents and be filled by all city voters.
