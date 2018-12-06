California Fire Safe Council announced 45 projects, including four that benefit Napa County, have been selected for funding for the 2018 Grants Clearinghouse Fire Prevention Program.
CFSC approved $4.795 million in federal grant funds to support wildfire risk reduction projects in at-risk communities in 30 counties across California.
The selected projects help California communities respond to the growing concern over catastrophic wildfire. Through subgrants from CFSC, these projects provide support to implement fuel reduction projects such as community chipper programs, fuel breaks, and roadside and defensible space projects. These projects will also utilize educational tools to spread the Fire Safe message and engage community members.
Receiving grants locally are:
-- Berryessa Highlands Fire Safe Council: $60,000 for Berryessa Highlands Central Shaded Fuel Breaks.
-- Pacific Union College: $41,520 for Pacific Union College Wildland Fire Mitigation Phase 1.
-- Mount Veeder Fire Safe Council, committee of Dry Creek Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department: $60,000 for Mount Veeder and Mayacamas Community Outreach and Education and $65,000 for Bald Mountain Legacy Fire Road Shaded Fuel Break.