Four people were taken to the hospital, two with major injuries, after a single-car crash in the Coombsville area east of Napa on Monday night, authorities reported.

The wreck occurred around 9:40 p.m., when the vehicle ran off Coombsville Road 20 feet into a ravine near First Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log. Members of CHP were called to the scene, along with crews from the Napa city and county fire departments.

Four occupants were taken to hospitals by American Medical Response ambulances, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a Facebook post. Two of the passengers had to be extricated from the wreck, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay.

The crash resulted in major injuries to two people in the vehicle and moderate injuries for the other two, Clay said in an email.

