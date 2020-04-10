Four new COVID-19 cases bring Napa County total to 32

Napa County reported four more confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest one-day increase since the first cases were announced March 22.
There have now been 32 confirmed local cases, two of which were fatalities.
Of the four new confirmed cases, two came from the city of Napa and two from unincorporated Napa County, the county reported on its website.
Of the county's 32 cases, 20 have come from the city of Napa, seven from the unincorporated county, three from American Canyon and one each from Calistoga and St. Helena.
Until Friday's report, Napa County had never reported more than three confirmed cases in a day. There had been three-case days on March 25, April 1 and April 9.
As the number of people tested ramps up, health officials say the volume of confirmed cases may increase as a faster rate.
Napa County Public Health and local hospitals have tested 703 people, with 547 results coming back negative, the county said. Results are pending on 124 people. There are 52 individuals who are being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case.
Napa County reports testing and other data daily at https://www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Raley's signs
Social distancing signs
Nicole Landis
Bear on fence
Bear
Main Street
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Social distancing signs
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.