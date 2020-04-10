Four new COVID-19 cases bring Napa County total to 32

Napa County reported four more confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest one-day increase since the first cases were announced March 22.

There have now been 32 confirmed local cases, two of which were fatalities.

Of the four new confirmed cases, two came from the city of Napa and two from unincorporated Napa County, the county reported on its website.

Of the county's 32 cases, 20 have come from the city of Napa, seven from the unincorporated county, three from American Canyon and one each from Calistoga and St. Helena.

Until Friday's report, Napa County had never reported more than three confirmed cases in a day. There had been three-case days on March 25, April 1 and April 9.

As the number of people tested ramps up, health officials say the volume of confirmed cases may increase as a faster rate.

Napa County Public Health and local hospitals have tested 703 people, with 547 results coming back negative, the county said. Results are pending on 124 people. There are 52 individuals who are being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case.