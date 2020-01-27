More than 2,400 miles from Hawaii, a love of the islands’ signature instrument unites a group of music lovers in Napa.
Once a month, members of the Napa Valley Flea Jumpers meet in a local art studio to learn and practice a variety of tunes on their chosen instrument, the ukulele. Their repertoire of hundreds of songs ranges from sweet-melodied Hawaiian traditional ballads to Broadway standards and even pop oldies, almost anything that can be captured with the plucking of four strings on the lightweight, humble-looking but tuneful instruments.
Sunday night, 10 men and women brought their ukuleles to the Gordon Huether Studio on Monticello Road, the Flea Jumpers’ rehearsal space for the last six years. Removing the instruments from their cases, they gathered around a central table and, finding the key of C, began to sing while their fingers trilled out the chords:
Hawaiian rainbow after showers
Reach down and paint the flowers
With lovely colors straight from heaven
They are a joy to see …
The members who shared tunes, playing advice and good-natured chatter for the next few hours had come to their shared instrument by different roads – in some cases in Hawaii, where the ukulele evolved from earlier instruments brought over by Portuguese instruments starting in the 1870s.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was living and working in Hawaii – went to a lot of concerts, and then I joined a group at the Waikiki Community Center and took lessons there,” recalled Clay Wilson of how he began seriously rehearsing on the instrument a decade ago. Now living in Santa Rosa, he gives ukulele lessons both privately and at a local senior center, in addition to playing with the Flea Jumpers.
One of the strongest attractions of the ukulele, he said, is its approachability, both in its size and learning curve. “It’s convenient, you can take it with you – it’s not a toy but it’s easier to play than a guitar,” said Wilson. “And it’s just a great musical instrument.”
The instrument was a later-in-life discovery for many of the members rehearsing on Sunday – even for one member from the ukulele’s home territory.
“I grew up in Hawaii, but I never played,” said Lois Tselentis, who took up the instrument only after moving to the mainland. “There was a group playing in St. Helena, and I found out about it from the mailman, who said ‘Well, why don’t you join us?’”
Since gravitating toward the Napa-based Flea Jumpers, Tselentis has come to meet and befriend not only other players but also some women who hula-dance as she does. “We’re getting the aloha passed around,” she quipped after two members joined her in putting down their instruments in favor of an impromptu dance to “Puamana,” a paean to the flower-scented Maui of pre-statehood times.
However, the Flea Jumpers’ songbook stretches far beyond the Hawaiian islands, and its musicians soon turned toward a string of decidedly mainland-style music: “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” “Satin Doll,” even “Runaround Sue.” (All told, the Flea Jumpers can draw from some 850 songs, according to member and organizer Eva Bedolla.)
“When I got into this group I thought we’d play nothing but Hawaiian music,” said Judy Gianini of Napa. “But we play rock and roll and everything else. ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ – that was a good one!” she added with a smile, referring to the Rolling Stones’ hard-edged 1968 hit.
While Flea Jumpers gatherings have been private, social affairs simply to enjoy playing, rehearsing and learning songs, Bedolla predicted the group may begin offering its first public concerts later this year, initially to residents at local retirement homes. “We’d like to do the senior centers, to lift their spirits,” she said Sunday.