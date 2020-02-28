Four-vehicle crash creates major backup for Thursday commute into Napa

A chain-reaction collision on Highway 29 Thursday morning injured one motorist and jammed the commute into Napa, backing up vehicles to Vallejo and Interstate 80.

The California Highway Patrol said it all began at 5:40 a.m. when David Campbell Jr., 31, of San Lorenzo, driving a Toyota Tacoma, rear-ended a stopped Honda Civic driven by Jose Perez-Martinez, 48, of Carbondale, Colorado on Highway 29, south of Highway 221.

The impact overturned the Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle stopped in traffic, which in turn struck a fourth vehicle, the CHP said.

Perez-Martinez, the only party reporting injuries, was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said.

The CHP said Campbell, who was traveling at an unsafe speed, had fallen asleep.

All parties were wearing seatbelts and alcohol/drugs do not appear to be a factor, the CHP said.

The collision blocked both northbound lanes. The roadway wasn't fully cleared until 7 a.m., but the traffic backup lasted well into the morning rush hour.

