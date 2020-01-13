With the theme "Power in Unity," the 4th annual Women’s March Napa Valley (WMNV) returns to downtown Napa Saturday with a line-up of speakers and live performances.
Dancers and chanters will gather between 9 and 9:30 am at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Main Street. The March will begin at 9:30 a.m., travelling west on Second Street, south on School Street, then east on Third Street to Coombs Street, where everyone will come together in front of the stage.
The on-stage program will kick off at 10:15 a.m. with a range of guest speakers, including Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Emily Cantrell, who will address the importance of community activism to realizing political and social change. Since that time, she has testified on gun legislation and worked to stop shootings in America.
The founder of WMNV, Irit Weir, will share the significance of the "Power in Unity" theme. “This year’s theme represents our interconnectedness and the power we possess when we unify around a common cause,” she said.
Other headline speakers include Sara Agah Franti, a vocal advocate for women’s rights and wife of San Francisco-based singer Michael Franti; Beth Nelsen, feminist and local documentary filmmaker; climate change youth organizer Kennedy Ervin; and Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.
Performers and artists supporting the March include San Francisco-based gypsy rock band Royal Jelly Jive; award-winning singer/songwriter Austin Willacy; the ‘Til Dawn Youth in Arts A Cappella Ensemble; the Cosmos Percussion Ensemble with the World Beat Dance Collective; Drag Queens Snaxx, Tequila and Roma Holiday.
More than 50 non-profit and advocacy groups will set up at the Sullivan parking lot at Coombs and Third Street to share information about their services.