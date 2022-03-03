FPPC deciding its role in Napa Supervisor Pedroza matter

The state Fair Political Practices Commission has a role to play in the tangled tale of Walt Ranch and potential conflict-of-interest allegations some citizens have made involving Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.

Whether that role includes a formal investigation as of Thursday morning remained to be seen.

Pedroza says he believes he has no conflict of interest. The citizens say he appears to have one that he failed to disclose. Both parties are waiting to see how the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) responds.

FPPC spokesperson Jay Wierenga said eight complaints were filed in February involving Pedroza. The agency provided copies to the Napa Valley Register.

All allege Pedroza has a conflict of interest regarding a complicated land purchase deal next to Walt Ranch involving Pedroza’s family. Pedroza voted on a Walt Ranch issue on Dec. 14, but recused himself from a Feb. 8 final vote after citizens discovered the land deal and made it public.

A key issue confronting the FPPC is how close a tie Pedroza himself has to a land deal he said involves his in-laws who want to create a vineyard.

A county decision favoring Walt Ranch vineyard development could conceivably affect adjacent property values. In addition, this particular adjacent property has potential to provide Walt Ranch with access from Atlas Peak Road, which some opponents fear could allow estate home development of Walt Ranch.

Bound up in all of this is an ascendant Napa County elected official — Pedroza is chairperson of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which oversees regional transportation money and policies.

Also at the heart is Walt Ranch, bought in 2005 by Craig and Kathryn Hall of HALL Wines for vineyard development. It has become one of Napa County's more controversial projects in recent years, sparking debate over creating new vineyards in the mountainous watersheds.

The FPPC is charged with overseeing the Political Reform Act that regulates campaign financing, conflict of interests and other topics. California created the commission and Act in 1974 after the Watergate scandal.

In the Pedroza matter, the FPPC’s enforcement division must decide if the complaints warrant an investigation that could include using subpoena power.

“A review is done on all complaints to determine merit, that is, is there enough information, facts, evidence included to indicate a POTENTIAL violation of the Act or if the action is even part of the Act’s jurisdiction,” FPPC spokesperson Wierenga said by email.

Pedroza, like those filing the complaints, as of mid-week was waiting to see what happens next.

“We provided information to the FPPC, and we’re responding to the complaints," he said.

Wierenga said the FPPC takes a few days to a few weeks to review a complaint. If a complaint is dismissed, that’s it unless someone submits new information to review.

If the FPPC decides to investigate, the goal is to be both timely and thorough, he said. The average time for an investigation is 141 days, but that’s a combination of simple, minor cases and serious, complex cases.

“There’s no clock ticking with an end timer,” he said.

If the FPPC finds Act violations, it can take actions ranging from a issuing a warning letter to issuing fines of up to $5,000 per violation. It cannot remove an elected official from office.

Pedroza on Feb. 7 asked the FPPC for informal guidance on the potential conflict-of-interest matter. In an email, he told the agency that his father-in-law was the sole member of Vinedos AP, LLC, which brought property next to Walt Ranch on May 28, 2021.

The Act doesn’t allow public officials to participate in decisions that could affect their financial interests. An in-law is not considered part of “immediate family,” FPPC senior counsel Erika Boyd responded by email on Feb. 8.

“Based on the facts provided, and barring any other financial interests not identified below, you do not have a financial conflict of interest under the Act based on your father-in-law’s ownership of adjacent land,” Boyd wrote.

But Pedroza in his guidance request didn’t mention what he later told the Napa Valley Register — that he was a member of Vinedos from Jan. 29 to Nov. 1 to help with financing and that he used his house as a personal guarantee for Vinedos financing.

Nor did he mention several matters brought up in the complaints, such as using his home address as a mailing address for Vinedos and signing Vinedos checks on Dec. 10 to pay property tax for the Vinedos land next to Walt Ranch.

The Feb. 8 email by Boyd said the guidance rendered is not a final FPPC decision and does not constitute legal advice.

Pedroza on Feb. 14 said he would seek a formal advice letter from the FPPC. That involves submitting sufficient information for FPPC attorneys to conduct a complete legal analysis. An advice letter can provide immunity from FPPC enforcement actions.

But the FPPC apparently won't provide a formal advice letter, given Pedroza cast a vote involving Walt Ranch greenhouse gas emission mitigations on Dec. 14.

“Our Legal Division does not give advice at all on past actions,” Wierenga said by email. “We don’t go back and say something WAS okay or WAS not okay. The Legal Division only gives formal advice on upcoming actions.”

Meanwhile, the local group Napa Vision 2050 has asked the county Board of Supervisors to launch a county investigation into the Pedroza conflict-of-interest allegations using an outside law firm. Members made the request at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Resident Beth Nelsen, whose research uncovered the Vinedos matter, also asked the Board of Supervisors to launch an external investigation.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory on Thursday said he's waiting to see what the FPPC does.

"If they do an investigation, it's going to be the most thorough and external investigation we can possibly get," Gregory said. "If they don't, it's another story and we’ll see what happens.”

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

