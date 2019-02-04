ROHNERT PARK — A Sonoma State University fraternity has been banned from the campus for five years after being investigated for hazing recruits, university officials said Friday.
Students at a Tau Kappa Epsilon informal chapter event Nov. 20 were allegedly paddled and intimidated, according to the university.
An investigation by the university's office of student conduct and the fraternity's international office concluded the hazing occurred, according to a release from campus officials.
The suspension is effective as of Friday and will conclude on Jan. 31, 2024.
"Sonoma State takes pride in being a leader in higher education that supports student success, and we simply will not tolerate blatant violations of our student code," said SSU Dean of Students Ryan Jasen Henne.
There are more than 1,500 student members of fraternities and sororities at the campus, Henne said.