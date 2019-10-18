Friends of the Napa Library is commemorating National Friends of Libraries Week Oct. 20-26 with a membership drive and book giveaway for children at the Napa Main Library.
Come to the downtown Napa library on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1-4 p.m. Friends volunteers will be giving away up to eight books to each child. Teachers also are welcome to take a box of books free. The book giveaway is in the library’s Community Room.
During the week, Friends board members will be in the library lobby to discuss the nonprofit’s activities, like its quarterly book sales, that raise money for the Napa library. The next book sale is Dec. 7-15.
Learn also about the benefits of becoming a Friends member. The $15-a-year dues goes directly to library programs. During this membership drive, new and renewing members can vote for their favorite library program and have an opportunity to win a gift basket.
The Friends’ know that a well-funded library better serves its community—all ages and groups. Earlier this year, the Friends gave nearly $45,000 to the Napa library to support the popular summer reading program and teen services and to help create a Memory/Maker Lab that will help residents with genealogy, personal history, school and home projects and more.
This year, Friends of the Napa Library will be in Napa Valley CanDo’s annual “Give!Guide.” Find more information at the Friends’ Web site, folnapa.org.