Vine Transit will offer free rides during the BottleRock music festival in Napa, starting May 26 and ending May 28, the agency said in a news release.

Additionally, the bus will run extended hours for late-night festivalgoers on local and regional routes. BottleRock goers will get on and off the bus at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center, located on Burnell Street directly across the street from the festival at the Napa Valley Expo.

This is the sixth year that the Napa Valley Transportation Authority has offered free rides and extended service hours on the Vine to accommodate late-night riders leaving the concert, courtesy of BottleRock and Napa Valley Vintners.

To supplement the Vine’s normal service, there will be additional bus service within the city and county of Napa, and service to Vallejo and BART:

Bus service within the city of Napa:

Additional Sunday service: Local Routes N, S, E, and W will operate service on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Late-night hours: Local Routes N, S, E, and W will depart the Soscol Gateway Transit Center between 9 and 11:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bus service Upvalley (Yountville, St. Helena, Calistoga):

Late-night hours: Route 10 (Upvalley) will depart the Soscol Gateway Transit Center between 9 and 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bus service to American Canyon and Vallejo:

Late-night hours: Route 11 (Vallejo, American Canyon) will depart the Soscol Gateway Transit Center between 9 and 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bus service to BART:

Northbound from BART to BottleRock: Vine Bus Route 29 will leave El Cerrito del Norte BART for the Soscol Gateway Transit Center on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and noon.

Southbound late-night hours: Vine Bus Route 29 will leave the Soscol Gateway Transit Center to the El Cerrito del Norte BART between 9 and 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Buses will depart from the Transit Center when each bus is full and Burnell Street has been reopened by the police department. If the last bus is full, Vine will send another bus so no one is left behind.

On-demand services in the city of Napa and shuttle services in American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga will also be free, but shuttles will operate standard weekend hours.

For more information, visit https://vinetransit.com/bottlerock.