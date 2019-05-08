A local nonprofit that gives free clothes, bedding and items to the needy is closing its doors after nearly five decades of service to the Napa Valley.
The Church Women United Clothing Center is a volunteer-run organization that distributes donations to at least 160 people per month who are receiving social service benefits or are homeless, said manager Glenna Gentry, who has volunteered there for nearly 30 years. Church Women United is a national organization of Christian women.
The center hasn't received enough financial contributions to stay afloat, she said, and the owner of the property on Second Street where the center is located has decided to rent out the building.
Rent elsewhere in Napa is too expensive, said Gentry, who described working at the center as rewarding.
"It's just not possible to continue anymore," she said. "That’s kind of a sad thing, but that’s what's realistic."
She declined to say how much the organization currently pays in rent, but Gentry said in a 2013 Register article that they paid $1,650 per month.
People who rely on the Clothing Center tend to be mothers or fathers with children, Gentry said.
Jessica Jennings, a mother of two, has been going to the Clothing Center for more than five years. She said she was sorry to see the center closed and felt like Napa needed more programs like it.
The center was a big help to her when she was unemployed, she said. Volunteers were always kind, and would play with her kids and hand them stuffed animals as soon as they walked in the door.
"They've always been really welcoming and loving and kind," she said.
On Tuesday morning, Napa resident Chris Longo arrived to the Clothing Center with a box of donations. She was turned away at the door — the center has stopped accepting donations in anticipation of its closing.
Longo, who has been donating to the center for about five years, said she was sorry to see them close. There are so many needy people in Napa who could benefit from free items, Longo said, and she would prefer to donate to a place that doesn't charge its customers.
"It's such a good community service, such a positive thing," she said.
The center will be open to everyone in the next two weeks, in order to get rid of all donations by May 24. Everything must go, including clothing racks and shelves, said manager Gentry.
"I just have a great deal of thanks and appreciation for all of the people who supported us through the many years," Gentry said.