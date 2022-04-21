Free food ‘pantries’ pop up around Napa

Bobby and Arlanna Freeland are nourishing their neighborhood in more ways than one.

These Napans, who live at 2830 Laurel St., have created a mini community hub in their west Napa neighborhood.

About 18 months ago, the Freelands installed their own Little Free Library. Located on the sidewalk median in front of their house, the box offers free books for all readers. Next, the Freelands added a “bark box” with free doggie treats for those on four legs.

About three months ago, the family installed one more amenity: a little free pantry.

Made out of a metal storage locker, the free food cupboard contains canned food, soup, pasta, sauces, instant noodles, flour, sugar and snacks such as fruit roll-ups. All are welcome to take what they need or leave what they can.

Arlanna Freeland explained where she got the pantry idea from.

Last holiday season different schools were hosting canned food drives, she explained. “I was thinking, ‘Why is this just once a year?’”

“I really like the response the library got and I wanted to do something else for our neighbors,” Freeland said. “It just kind of grew from there.”

Freeland is also a member of Napa’s Buy Nothing New group.

“They have been really inspiring,” she said. Whenever Freeland has extra food or items, she likes to offer it up to the Buy Nothing community.

“We both love helping out,” said Bobby Freeland. “So when Arlanna has something she’s passionate about, I jump right on board.”

After a coating of pink paint, the formerly green locker now has a new name: the Pink Pantry.

The response has been amazing, said Freeland.

“I announced it in my Buy Nothing New group and on Facebook, so people could reach out,” and they have, she said.

Neighbors have also helped spread the word, she said.

Donations have been steady. In fact, “Most of what’s in the pantry is donated goods,” she said. She also shops at Costco and other stores for supplies.

“I try to keep a stockpile of flour, sugar, pasta and sauce; just some basics,” she said. That way anyone who is hungry can make a meal immediately. All items are inspected for expiration dates. The pantry does not include fresh foods.

What’s the most popular food in the pantry? “Anything sweet,” said Freeland, like cereal and snacks. Someone even left a box of Girl Scout cookies, she said.

“Those were gone really fast. And the flour and the sugar — it goes pretty fast. I’m replacing it almost weekly.”

So far, the Pink Pantry has been problem free, the couple said.

“I’ve noticed a lot of positivity from our neighborhood,” Freeland said.

“I’ve had several people come up and thank me for having that and the library,” she said. “Just seeing people use it, I get choked up. It’s so rewarding.”

The Pink Pantry is “available to anyone who may want to use it — not just our immediate neighbors,” she said. “Everyone is welcome.”

The library and pantry aren’t their only community contributions. The Freelands are also foster animal parents, host a foreign exchange student and are planning on becoming resource (foster) parents to children as well. Arlanna Freeland also sells reclaimed wood products for pets via her website re-winednapa.com. Part of those proceeds go to animal rescue.

The Freelands may be one of the first free food pantries in Napa; however, American Canyon resident Rhonda Zuniga started her own free food pantry in 2020.

At first, the food pantry was located at Zuniga’s home, in front of her driveway. After the neighborhood homeowner association objected to its location, the pantry relocated.

“We moved it to my sister-in-law’s house,” at 22 Joan Drive in American Canyon, said Zuniga. She’s been actively stocking the pantry, gathering donations from other free food sources such as Food is Free Solano and the family resource center of American Canyon.

“It’s going great,” and remains popular, Zuniga said of pantry. She’s eager to spread the word. “The more people that know about it, the happier I will be.”

Other Napa County neighborhoods probably have “free” or giveaway boxes, but may be reluctant to spread the word publicly.

One longtime Napa resident started her own “free box” in her central Napa neighborhood. “Take Something or Leave Something,” a sign inside the locker reads. This free box includes canned food (nothing expired), clothing, books, household supplies and other items.

Because this free box is already popular, the woman didn’t want to publish her name or address for fear of drawing extra attention to her project. Sometimes people leave a mess after they look through the clothes, the woman said. She doesn’t want it to become a problem.

However, she does check NextDoor and other social media sites to see what people are in need of. If she has the item in her free box, she’ll message that person directly, said the Napan.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

