Free food pantry in American Canyon runs afoul of homeowner association rules

“I think what needs to happen is they need a food pantry very close to that area,” for the American Canyon community, said Gell.

A neighbor, Frances Martinez, said “It kind of broke my heart,” when she heard that Zuniga’s free food pantry is in jeopardy.

“To me, this is so wonderful,” said Martinez. During COVID, some people didn’t want to go to the store. Or couldn’t get to the store, she noted.

“What if there’s somebody out there with children?” who are hungry, asked Martinez.

Zuniga said her best option is to move the pantry behind a gate on the side of her house where it wouldn’t be seen from the street. But Zuniga and her family have pets and to keep them secure, so she’d need to build another section of fencing inside the gate.

She doesn’t have the money for a fence, said Zuniga. She has some health issues, including a stroke. Sometimes she relies on a wheelchair. “There’s days when I can barely walk.”

Now she’s faced with shutting down the pantry until she can figure out how to get a new fence built, or perhaps find it a new location.

Zuniga said the inspiration to open her pantry also came from her own personal background.