A free workshop on getting maximum financial aid for your child’s college education will be held at the Napa County Office of Education on Saturday.
The program will be at 2121 Imola Ave. from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Members of Bay College Planning will discuss such topics as how to send your kids to the school of their dreams without going broke; how to triple your eligibility for aid; how to find scholarships and grants at colleges all over the country.
Admission is free but seating is limited by the size of the room, so call 707-410-9872 to reserve your seat or send an email to info@baycollegeplanning.com.