Free online workshop on rebates for Napa home energy improvements

Napa County and the Bay Area Regional Energy Network (BayREN) are offering an online workshop Thursday on how to improve the comfort, health and efficiency of your home and receive cash rebates for qualified upgrades.

The workshop will be Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and repeated on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

RSVP online: EnergyWorkshopNapa.eventbrite.com. If you are unable to attend this workshop, call a Home Energy Advisor at (866) 878-6008 or visit BayRENresidential.org to learn more about BayREN Home+ and to get started on your home improvement journey. You can also contact Deborah Elliott at deborah.elliott@countyofnapa.org with questions.

BayREN will be hosting regional Spanish language workshops on Dec. 6, 4 p.m.; Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Dec. 11, noon, and Dec. 12, 10 a.m.. Please register at https://www.BayRENenergia.eventbrite.com or call 866-878-6008.

