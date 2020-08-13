Free seminar on how to build accessory dwelling units in Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Napa and the Napa Sonoma ADU Center will host a live webinar to learn about the planning, permitting, and building process for accessory dwelling units (aka second units, backyard cottages, granny flats, converted garages) from Planning & Building agency staff.

The webinar is free and will take place on ​Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. All Napa homeowners and property owners are invited to register to attend to learn the nuts and bolts of building an accessory dwelling unit in the City of Napa.

Register for free now: ​https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents

“Providing resources to educate homeowners about accessory dwelling units will help them navigate the process,” says Napa Mayor Jill Techel. “ADU’s are an important part of the solution to our housing crisis and we are proud to support the efforts to streamline the process for our residents, and also create the opportunity for homeowners, in some cases, to build additional units.”

This webinar is presented by the Napa Sonoma ADU Center, a nonprofit organization fiscally-sponsored by Napa Valley Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Napa Planning & Building Divisions.