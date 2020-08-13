Free seminar on how to build accessory dwelling units in Napa

The City of Napa and the Napa Sonoma ADU Center will host a live webinar to learn about the planning, permitting, and building process for accessory dwelling units (aka second units, backyard cottages, granny flats, converted garages) from Planning & Building agency staff.
The webinar is free and will take place on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. All Napa homeowners and property owners are invited to register to attend to learn the nuts and bolts of building an accessory dwelling unit in the City of Napa.
Register for free now: https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents
“Providing resources to educate homeowners about accessory dwelling units will help them navigate the process,” says Napa Mayor Jill Techel. “ADU’s are an important part of the solution to our housing crisis and we are proud to support the efforts to streamline the process for our residents, and also create the opportunity for homeowners, in some cases, to build additional units.”
This webinar is presented by the Napa Sonoma ADU Center, a nonprofit organization fiscally-sponsored by Napa Valley Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Napa Planning & Building Divisions.
The Napa Sonoma ADU Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating homeowners in Napa and Sonoma Counties about how to plan, permit, and build Accessory Dwelling Units -- and how to rent out your ADU, if you choose to do so.
For more information, contact info@napasonomaadu.org or visit our nonprofit website full of resources about ADUs for homeowners at www.napasonomaadu.org.
