Free seminar on how to build an accessory dwelling in Napa

Homeowners often cite opportunities to keep their family together and build wealth as their primary reasons for building an ADU on their property. Some homeowners see ADUs as a source of rental income in the near term, and a downsizing opportunity in the future that would allow them to rent out the primary dwelling for retirement income. And the COVID-19 health crisis has further underlined the desire for local homeowners to create housing, either as a safe haven for elderly parents or as an independent living space for adult children.