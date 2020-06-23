Free summer digital learning program available for Napa County youth

Distance learning
The Napa County Office of Education, in partnership with NapaLearns, is offering Footsteps2Brilliance—a free digital early literacy program for children of preschool age through third grade who live in Napa County.

To engage children in reading during the summer months NCOE and NapaLearns are offering as part of this program the Footsteps2Brilliance Virtual Summer School, also at no cost to families. The Footsteps2Brilliance app includes e-books and learning games that support student literacy. The books are animated and capable of reading themselves to children in either English or Spanish.

NCOE's free Virtual Summer School includes five weeks of lessons that will be available through Aug. 31. The program is designed for the children to spend 15 minutes a day online in the app.

There are also additional activities for families to do with their children. Footsteps2Brilliance can be used on most computers, smartphones or tablets. For more information visit footsteps2brilliance.com/virtual-summer-school/ or contact Lori Hill, lhill@napacoe.org.

