Local enrolled agents will be offering free tax advice on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Napa Farmers Market moves to its new home at Napa Valley Exposition.
The Farmers Market, which is moving that day from South Napa Century Center, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with vehicles asked to enter from the RV driveway off of Silverado Trail.
There is also a second event, with enrolled agents answering tax questions on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rep. Mike Thompson’s office, 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa.
Enrolled agents will not prepare any returns nor will they provide any written advice or bill anyone. The public is asked to bring any relevant tax documents and information with them.
Enrolled agents are trained in a wide variety of tax situations. The enrolled agent license is the highest credential the IRS issues.