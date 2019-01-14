Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch will be hosting the first of three free community vaccination, microchip and spay/neuter voucher clinics in Napa on MLK Day, Monday.
The clinic is open to the first 150 dogs and cats, first come, first served, at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St. in Napa, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
JARR received a generous donation from Napa Valley philanthropist Beverly Wendel in memory of her animal-loving late husband, Barry Wendel. The clinic is dedicated in his memory.
This donation enabled JARR to hold a successful matching gift campaign to fund these three clinics which will be of particular benefit to the low-income community, the homeless, and veterans who want to keep their pets healthy and to stem the tide of overpopulation of cats and dogs, JARR said in a news release.
The JARR van will be distributing other free pet supplies.
Cats must be in a crate, and dogs must be on leash.
The second clinic will be held March 10 at the American Canyon Senior Center. The third will be in Lake County at a date to be determined.
For more information, call JARR’s Community Information Resource Center at 707-927-3536.