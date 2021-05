The Napa County Office of Education is hosting a "Vaccines and Veggies" event on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Participants will receive a free produce/protein box along with the opportunity to get a no-cost COVID-19 vaccination and a $10 Target gift card. Vaccines are available for all eligible age groups.

The "Vaccines and Veggies" event will be held at the Napa County Office of Education, 2121 Imola Ave. in Napa. For more information call 707-253-6810.